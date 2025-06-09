Apple introduces new Liquid Glass design language

Apple at WWDC announced iOS 26, introducing a comprehensive visual redesign built around its new “Liquid Glass” concept, alongside expanded Apple Intelligence capabilities, updates to core communication apps, and more. Liquid Glass is a translucent material that reflects and refracts surroundings to create dynamic, responsive interface elements, according to Apple. The new design language transforms the Lock Screen, where the time fluidly adapts to available space in wallpapers, and spatial scenes add 3D effects when users move their iPhone. Meanwhile, app icons and widgets gain new customization options, including a striking clear appearance. ↫ Tim Hardwick at MacRumors

Apple also posted a video on YouTube where you can see the new design language in motion, which gives a bit of a better idea of what it’s actually like. Of course, before you believe anyone who’s writing about this new Liquid Glass design language, the only true way to form a coherent opinion of a user interface is through usage, so keep that in mind.

Looking at the video, the good part that immediately jumps out at me about this Liquid Glass stuff is the animations informing you where stuff is coming from and where it’s going. These are the sort of affordances I was writing about almost 20 years ago, when Compiz’ animations and effects made windows and virtual desktops feel like “real” objects that had a physical presence in a space. Apple’s Liquid Glass seems to have the same effect, and I’m here for it.

The transparency, though, I’m not a huge fan of. Depending on the content shown beneath the glass user interface elements, contrast can suffer, making things incredibly hard to read. While the glassy refraction effects looks neat, I would’ve much rather seen a focus on blurred glass, which makes a lack of contrast much less likely to occur. I think we’re going to be seeing a lot of screenshots, videos, and thinkpieces about how this much transparency is going to hurt readability.

I love it when an operating system gets a design language overhaul, and in this case, Apple is applying it across the board, to all of its operating systems. This may be the perfect moment for me to grit my teeth, hold my nose, and get my hands on a Mac just so I can write about Liquid Glass once it lands.