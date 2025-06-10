FreeBSD 14.3 has been released, an important point release for those of us using the FreeBSD 14.x branch. This release brings 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) support to many modern laptop wireless chips, OCI container images are now available in Docker and GitHub repositories, and a number of cornerstone packages have been updated to their latest versions.
FreeBSD 14.3 released
Cy Schubert, the Release Engineer for the past year+, wrote a great blog post about what he’s done over the past 12-ish months:
https://www.daemonology.net/blog/2025-06-06-A-year-of-funded-FreeBSD.html
Awesome, time to update some servers. 🙂