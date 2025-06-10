Android 16 released

Today, we’re bringing you Android 16, rolling out first to supported Pixel devices with more phone brands to come later this year. This is the earliest Android has launched a major release in the last few years, which ensures you get the latest updates as soon as possible on your devices. Android 16 lays the foundation for our new Material 3 Expressive design, with features that make Android more accessible and easy to use. ↫ Seang Chau at the Google blog

Android 16 doesn’t seem like a very big release, and that’s because for most users, it really isn’t. There’s some neat features in here, like improved notification grouping, live notifications, a slew of protection features for people who run increased risk (think journalists or victims of abuse), and proper desktop-style windowing on tablets, which seems like the tentpole feature for now. The Material 3 Expressive design is not really here yet, though as that will come in subsequent Android 16 updates.

The release for devices coincides with the release of the source code, which is no longer released as part of the development process, but dumped across the fence at release time. This means that those of us using a de-Googled Android ROM – I use GrapheneOS – will have to wait a bit longer than we’re used to before getting the new version.