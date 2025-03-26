Google moves all Android development behind closed doors

Up until now, Google developed several components of Android out in the open, as part of AOSP, while developing everything else behind closed doors, only releasing the source code once the final new Android version was released. This meant that Google had to merge the two branches, which lead to problems and issues, so Google decided it’s now moving all development of Android behind closed doors.

What will change is the frequency of public source code releases for specific Android components. Some components like the build system, update engine, Bluetooth stack, Virtualization framework, and SELinux configuration are currently AOSP-first, meaning they’re developed fully in public. Most Android components like the core OS framework are primarily developed internally, although some features, such as the unlocked-only storage area API, are still developed within AOSP. Beginning next week, all Android development will occur within Google’s internal branches, and the source code for changes will only be released when Google publishes a new branch containing those changes. As this is already the practice for most Android component changes, Google is simply consolidating its development efforts into a single branch. ↫ Mishaal Rahman at Android Authority

This brings up a very old debate: if development happens entirely behind closed doors, with only the occasional code drop, is the software in question really open source? Technically, the answer is obviously ‘yes’ – there’s no requirement that development take place in public. However, I’m fairly sure that when most people think of open source, they think not only of occasionally throwing chunks of code over the proverbial corporate walls, but also of open development, where everybody is free to contribute, pipe in, and follow along.

Clearly, this move makes Android more closed, not less so, and it follows in a long string of changes Google has made to Android that make it ever harder to consider AOSP, the Android Open Source Project, a capable, modern mobile operating system. The Android fork of the Linux kernel will always be properly open, of course, but I have my doubts Android in and of itself will remain open source in the narrow definition for much longer, and even if it does, you have to wonder how much value it will have.

I mean, Darwin, the open source base underneath macOS and iOS, is technically open source, but nobody cares because Apple made it pretty much worthless in and of itself. Anything of value is stripped out and not only developed behind closed doors, but also not released as open source, ensuring Darwin is nothing but a curiosity we sometimes remember exists. Android could be heading in the same direction.

My biggest worry are Android ROMs, most notably for me personally GrapheneOS. I honestly have no idea how this will impact such projects.