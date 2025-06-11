XenevaOS: a custom operating system with networking and graphical desktop environment

Xeneva is an operating system for both x86_64 and ARM64 architectures, built from the ground up. The Kernel is known as ‘Aurora’ with hybrid kernel design and the entire operating system is known as ‘Xeneva’. ↫ XenevaOS GitHub page

It’s remarkably complete, with driver loading and linking, up to SSE 3 support, USB3 and Intel HD audio support, networking, and a whole lot more of the basics that make up a modern complete operating system. On top of all this, it also has a compositing window manager, a desktop environment, a terminal with VT100 support, Freetype2 font rendering, and much more. It also comes with a few basic applications like a file manager, calculator, audio player, and so on.

It’s written in C (and some C++), and uniquely, can only be built in a Windows environment, something you don’t see very often. It definitely looks quite impressive.