XenevaOS: a custom operating system with networking and graphical desktop environment

Xeneva is an operating system for both x86_64 and ARM64 architectures, built from the ground up. The Kernel is known as ‘Aurora’ with hybrid kernel design and the entire operating system is known as ‘Xeneva’.↫ XenevaOS GitHub page
It’s remarkably complete, with driver loading and linking, up to SSE 3 support, USB3 and Intel HD audio support, networking, and a whole lot more of the basics that make up a modern complete operating system. On top of all this, it also has a compositing window manager, a desktop environment, a terminal with VT100 support, Freetype2 font rendering, and much more. It also comes with a few basic applications like a file manager, calculator, audio player, and so on.
It’s written in C (and some C++), and uniquely, can only be built in a Windows environment, something you don’t see very often. It definitely looks quite impressive.
Are the binaries in PE-format?
Have a look at the screenshots on the GitHub-page.
The terminal with the XEShell looks like Unix, with a slash as directory-separator.
But the files are called PLAY.EXE, FILE.EXE, CALC.EXE, CHLKHA.DLL, AUDPLR.EXE, etc. All in upper case written. :-/
Looks like it is, just from glancing through the source.
The exe extension is apparently mandatory – AuLoadExecToProcess in Kernel/loader.cpp appears to be the image loader. It first checks the filename to confirm it ends with .exe and otherwise refuses to load it, then maps some of the file’s data as an IMAGE_DOS_HEADER, which is a PE struct.
Considering they’re using a Microsoft compiler it’ll be hard to do anything else