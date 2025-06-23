Asterinas: a new Linux-compatible kernel project

Asterinas is a new Linux-ABI-compatible kernel project written in Rust, based on what the authors call a “framekernel architecture”. The project overlaps somewhat with the goals of the Rust for Linux project, but approaches the problem space from a different direction by trying to get the best from both monolithic and microkernel designs. ↫ Ronja Koistinen at LWN.net

Ronja Koistinen has done an outstanding job diving into this new operating system kernel and approach to kernel architecture, including its intended focus and goals. Head on over to the source and read it over there.