PNG gets its first specification update in 20 years

Jokes aside, this is exciting news. PNG is back to its former glory after its progress stalled for over two decades. Did you know the U.S. Library of Congress, Library and Archives Canada, and the National Archives of Australia recommend PNG? It is important that we keep PNG current and competitive. After 20 years of stagnation, PNG is back with renewed vigor![…]
With these titans behind it, the image format is back with full momentum. Work has already begun on the next two PNG spec updates.↫ Chris Blume
The new PNG specification update adds proper HDR support, which is probably its most important new features. Chris Lilly, one of the original creators of PNG and actively involved in these new updates as well, has a detailed blog post diving into how HDR in PNG works. Other changes include officially adding Mozilla’s animated PNG implementation to PNG, support for EXIF data, and a ton of smaller changes and cleanups.
I don’t care if it’s official now. APNG is still banned from my stuff.
I think https://www.w3.org/TR/PNG-Rationale.html made the right call on specifying that the PNG magic number indicates a single image frame. Still images and animations, never the twain shall meet.
This is quite nice and needed.
Maybe most people did not realize, however our sRGB space was extremely limited. So much so, it cannot even reproduce the SDTV signal from NTSC. (It covers 35?% or 72% depending on how you measure it).
https://www.panadisplay.com/news/color-gamut-value-of-a-display-10668449.html
This is essentially terrible, and very limiting. Especially for pro work. Some “extended gamut” display standards like Adobe RGB wanted to fix this. Yet even that was lacking.
Now we have actual modern color spaces, like Rec.2020, which is pretty much standard. That is why when you look at a modern OLED TV, you’d see colors you cannot ever possibly see on an older LED television set (maybe some emulation with dithering, but won’t be same).
And… it brings us to modern formats and desktop operating systems. Unfortunately most of our UI is designed for the RGBA [256, 256, 256, 256] color descriptions. If you download anything from an older BMP file to a modern JPEG it is most likely RGB or RGBA (3 or 4 channels of 8 bits) and assumes sRGB. If you display them on a modern display, the entire color space will not be used.
(Why not expand the color space automatically? Because things will look “off”. Now you will have greens and purples that were not part of the original image (or maybe they were, but clipped).
In any case, this breaks modern UI.
Again why?
The modern UI with older elements, which means HDR mixed with SDR causes massive tonal “shifts” on the screen. Some elements will be vibrant, highly detailed, and brighter, while others will be dull and dim.
Yes, this also affects light intensity, The older sRGB was 80 to 120 nits, while new content could be up to 2,000 nits easily. though most TVs will clamp at 1,200-ish.
So, your SAVE button could be very bright, while the PNG next to it is extremely dim and dull (or vice versa.
So, where does this take us?
There are no easy solutions. There are only compromises. Shifting the range from SDR from HDR can be done, but it will be extra work. Either manually, or using ML algorithms. For instance, Microsoft has AutoHDR, first on the Xbox, later on the PC using pretrained ML “color space” upscaler:
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/use-auto-hdr-for-better-gaming-in-windows-0cce8402-3de5-4512-a742-e027ca7aa79c.
But does not work on the desktop.
If you don’t scale the ranges, and just mix, it really looks bad.
So much so, some will claim “SDR looks better”
https://www.reddit.com/r/OLED_Gaming/comments/1c3n0ur/pg32ucdm_why_does_sdr_look_so_much_better_than_hdr/
(yes it might… with wrong settings)
Back to topic:
It is nice to see this finally happen, but we are entering a “uncanny valley” period for a while.
sukru,
I remember the outrage over apple advertising “millions of colors” on it’s laptops and displays that physically used 6 bit TN panels with dithering (circa 2009). I wouldn’t be surprised if analog CRTs from a decade earlier had better color reproduction.
https://discussions.apple.com/thread/2068556
We needed a new TV recently. I read that even though plasma fell out of favor, no technology since has matched the response and range that plasma had. A hisense TV we ordered was just awful with so much smearing in motion shots and dark scenes that we had to return it. The samgsung TV we ended up buying doesn’t have the best view angle, and it wasn’t the brightest, but at least it was pleasant to watch without scaling artifacts and smearing. (It is tarnished by operating system “smart features”, but that’s a different discussion).
As far as I know jpeg doesn’t support alpha, which it’s one of the reasons I use PNG. I tested this in GIMP just to be sure and it doesn’t save the alpha channel.
Yeah, you only mention this as a hypothetical, but I think it’s actually a problem we have in practice with real panels. There are different color profiles and then some manufacturers try to artificially emulate new profiles different from the hardware, making true calibration even worse. Apparently apple do this and it drives some pros a bit nuts…
https://lightillusion.com/grading_displays.html
https://hub.displaycal.net/forums/topic/mac-and-pc-producing-different-colour-with-same-display-p3-profile/
It’s problematic to have software/OS assumptions about using the monitor’s brightest output level for “standard white” and using completely wrong gamma curves. Ideally all images would record the captured brightness (in nits or something similar) so the software could scale the requested brightness to the display. This would work well to the extent that it was done consistently, but the fact is pre-existing software does not do it. Maybe there needs to be an OS defined “standard white” limit applied to all applications by default, with a new API to explicitly unlock brighter colors? I’m out of the loop on this though so maybe there are HDR OS APIs that do this already?
Algorithms can try to “invent HDR data from SDR source”, but I don’t think it’s necessary for most game engines that already have light data in game. It just needs to be calibrated. Ideally the color profile would be set just once in the operating system and shared by all applications. In practice though…hmm. It’s not likely to be set correctly and most developers can’t be bothered to use it. Games just end up getting whatever values looked best for developers.
Well, I’d say that of course the ranges need to be scaled appropriately. In practice, we fail to do it and getting the intended brightness and color without any calibration may be dumb luck.