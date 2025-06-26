PNG gets its first specification update in 20 years

Jokes aside, this is exciting news. PNG is back to its former glory after its progress stalled for over two decades. Did you know the U.S. Library of Congress, Library and Archives Canada, and the National Archives of Australia recommend PNG? It is important that we keep PNG current and competitive. After 20 years of stagnation, PNG is back with renewed vigor!

With these titans behind it, the image format is back with full momentum. Work has already begun on the next two PNG spec updates.