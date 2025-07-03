Elementary OS makes meaningful accessibility improvements

With recent efforts to improve accessibility in GNOME and KDE, as well as a renewed focus on highlighting the many issues that still need fixing, the Linux desktop is making meaningful strides in becoming more accessible to those among us with disabilities. Obviously, the Linux desktop is bigger than just GNOME and KDE, so today we have elementary OS improving its accessibility features in a variety of ways.

July is Disability Pride Month, an opportunity for us to consider how we’re serving our disabled community and work on breaking down barriers to access. Last year we had the pleasure of being introduced to Florian—a fully blind cybersecurity enthusiast—and thanks to his feedback we completely rewrote navigation in Onboarding to be more keyboard and screen reader friendly, as well as took another look at Installation and Initial Setup to vastly improve our entire first run experience for blind folks. Plus, we implemented the screen reader interface in the + window switcher. Thanks to this feedback, elementary OS 8 can be installed and set up completely blind, an important win for maintaining your independence as a person with vision disabilities. Since the release of OS 8 we’ve been working on things like improving contrast, support for Dark Mode screenshots and brand colors in AppCenter, turning on or snoozing Dark Mode without canceling your schedule, expanding the scope of the “Reduce Motion” setting, and adding more options to reduce distracting notification bubbles. Plus, thanks to feedback from Aaron who you may know from his blog series on Linux accessibility, Notifications and the Shortcut Overlay both got releases that add screen reader support. ↫ Danielle Foré at elementary’s blog

I’m glad we’re finally putting to rest this idea that accessibility features should be afterthoughts, relevant to only a minute percentage of people. Not only is the disabled community way bigger than we might think, many of the features they require are simply also extremely nice and beneficial to users who might not actually require them. I know tons of people who, for instance, love reduce motion features simply because it makes their operating system feel faster, or people who just don’t want to be bothered with notifications the instant they arrive.

Accessibility goes far beyond what we traditionally think of as accessibility features, like screen readers or high contrast modes. Making software more accessible for those that require it, also makes software more accessible for those that merely desire it. Even though elementary OS probably isn’t the type of distribution that appeals to the average OSNews reader, I’m incredibly happy they’re taking accessibility seriously, and I intend to continue to highlight such improvements.