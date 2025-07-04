The Amiga 3000 UNIX and Sun Microsystems: deal or no deal?

Amiga lore is full of exciting tales. Many of them are retold to demonstrate how the incompetence of Commodore’s management destroyed a platform that, by rights, was destined for success. Coulda, shoulda, and the Amiga woulda risen as rightful ruler of all other computer platforms, forever and ever. Amen.

One of those stories is about how Sun Microsystems allegedly showed interest in the Amiga 3000 during the early 1990s. It’s a classic Amiga anecdote, usually recounted without much reflection, and one I’ve certainly helped perpetuate.

Alas, the more I think about it, the less it adds up. Fact or factoid? Let’s speculate!