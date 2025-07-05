NVIDIA is full of shit

Since the disastrous launch of the RTX 50 series, NVIDIA has been unable to escape negative headlines: scalper bots are snatching GPUs away from consumers before official sales even begin, power connectors continue to melt, with no fix in sight, marketing is becoming increasingly deceptive, GPUs are missing processing units when they leave the factory, and the drivers, for which NVIDIA has always been praised, are currently falling apart. And to top it all off, NVIDIA is becoming increasingly insistent that media push a certain narrative when reporting on their hardware. ↫ Sebin Nyshkim

Out of all the issues listed here – and there are many, and each is bad enough on their own – it’s the frame generation and related pressure campaigns on reviewers that really get on my nerves the most. Technologies like DLSS (rendering at a lower internal resolution scaling that up) and frame generation (injecting fake “AI” frames to jack up the frame rate) can be fine technologies when used at the consumer’s discretion to find a balance between improved perceived performance in exchange for blurry image quality and artefacting, but we’ve now reached a point where NVIDIA will only boast about performance figures with these technologies enabled, downsides be damned.

If that wasn’t misleading enough, the company is also pressuring reviewers who don’t enable these technologies, and focus on real frames, real resolutions, and this, real performance. If you don’t comply, you’re not getting the next crop of GPUs in early access. It’s the kind of shit Apple pulls all the time, and we need less of it, not more.

Just don’t buy NVIDIA. They’re already a terrible choice if you’re running anything other than Windows, but the company’s recent behaviour and serious missteps have made the choice for AMD or Intel only more obvious.