Tone-deaf Xbox executive urges laid off employees to talk to Copilot for emotional support

A couple of days ago, Microsoft announced 9,000 layoffs across its global workforce, impacting its engineering, Xbox, sales, and management teams. This move also affected various initiatives, resulting in the cancellation of at least three Xbox games, job cuts across various studios, and even the shuttering of one game studio, The Initiative. In the wake of this dark day in the the tech industry, a tone-deaf Microsoft executive urged laid off workers to turn to AI tools for emotional support. ↫ Usama Jawad at Neowin

These corporations are raking in massive amounts of profit, they’re doing better than ever, the cup of money runneth over, and yet, they keep laying off thousands and thousands of people almost every few months. The incentives in modern-day capitalism clearly aren’t working out for the vast majority of people, and then to give that final kick when you’re already down, some asshat manager tells you to “talk to” sparkly autocomplete for emotional support.

Fuck this guy.