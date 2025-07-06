Tone-deaf Xbox executive urges laid off employees to talk to Copilot for emotional support

A couple of days ago, Microsoft announced 9,000 layoffs across its global workforce, impacting its engineering, Xbox, sales, and management teams. This move also affected various initiatives, resulting in the cancellation of at least three Xbox games, job cuts across various studios, and even the shuttering of one game studio, The Initiative. In the wake of this dark day in the the tech industry, a tone-deaf Microsoft executive urged laid off workers to turn to AI tools for emotional support.↫ Usama Jawad at Neowin
These corporations are raking in massive amounts of profit, they’re doing better than ever, the cup of money runneth over, and yet, they keep laying off thousands and thousands of people almost every few months. The incentives in modern-day capitalism clearly aren’t working out for the vast majority of people, and then to give that final kick when you’re already down, some asshat manager tells you to “talk to” sparkly autocomplete for emotional support.
Fuck this guy.
That’s going to work out well —expect a wave of suicides incoming,
We live, after all, in a world where people are fully prepared to swallow horse medicine on the recommendation of “the internet”.
What a way to tell your former employees to ,”Talk to the hand!”
Let’s be real for a moment, EU and North American governments heavily manipulated the incentives, first by encouraging borrowing via ZIRP and even creating money out of thin air during the lockdowns and tossing it towards corporations and individuals (which resulted in massive inflation and companies rushing to hire people at current salaries), and then by increasing central bank interest rates considerably to counter the massive inflation their previous actions created (which resulted in corporations tightening the purse strings, including doing layoffs).
I am not saying all this wasn’t necessary, I am saying incentives were heavily manipulated by governments, so no whining about “capitalism” please.
kurkosdr,
We have a government the sets policy, but it doesn’t imply those policies are anti-capitalistic. The creation of money has long been privatized. While the feds get their cut, it’s the private banks who create that money out of thin air. It’s astonishing that we allow them to do that, but like it or not it’s the capitalists who wanted this system and they got their way.
It’s fair enough that some people don’t like pure socialism either, but unchecked capitalism is a disaster that cannot be dismissed. You end up with the owning class controlling the means of production with the working class being increasingly dependent, which is largely what we are seeing. This is capitalism. While real life is much more complicated than the game of monopoly, the game is a great example of the dynamics of capitalism and it’s inevitable end game. The fairest point in the game is at the start when resources are balanced, but as the economy becomes imbalanced, these imbalances become impossible to overcome and it becomes less and less about work or skill, and more and more about ownership and control. Luckily for players of the game, it ends and resets back to a fair state next time, but in reality there is no reset, the imbalances grow over generations with more wealth being a byproduct of who one is born to.
“Whining” may not offer a way to solve the problem, but it’s candid to state that capitalism isn’t going in a great place for the majority of people. Median wealth, adjusted for inflation, is dropping because the elites that control everything are hell bent on keeping more of it for themselves. A country that is so wealthy really should not be experiencing poverty/homelessness/food/healthcare insecurity etc, yet we do and the wealth imbalance is getting significantly worse over time.
https://www.cbo.gov/publication/60807