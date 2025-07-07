Windows 11 finally overtakes Windows 10’s user share

As of today, Stat Counter reports that Windows 11 now has 50.88% of the Windows market, with Windows 10 dropping to 46.2%, giving it a comfortable lead over its predecessor. Windows 11 has been on the market since 2021 but had only amassed less than 10% of the market by 2022.
It’s been a slow but steady climb since then, growing from 18% to 28% in 2023, with similar growth to 36% in 2024. It’s this year where Windows 11 really started taking off, likely aided by the fact that Microsoft is now pushing Windows 10’s end of support hard.↫ Zac Bowden at Windows Central
Up to 50% of all Windows users, mere months before Windows 10 is no longer supported, and it took them 4 years to get here. Windows users really don’t like Windows 11, do they?
Compared to android, the latest version holds 4.4% of the market and unsupported versions cutlrrently active is 51.4%
So microsoft is in line with the only other OS operating on an equivalent scale.
Id be Very interested if anyone had any linux numbers? What % of servers are 1. Running the latest edition and 2. What % are out of support.
It was only a few years ago I decommissioned a redhat 5 server. There are plenty around, but people are less open (for obvious reasons)
My guess for Linux servers is that the vast majority of them are running older versions vs newer ones. Using your RHEL example, I expect there are many more RHEL 8 and RHEL 9 servers than RHEL 10. However, I would expect most professionally maintained servers to be running close to the “latest” releases of those. There is likely a fair bit of RHEL 7 (and CentOS 7) out there. A couple percent likely even lingers on RHEL 6 as per an updated version of your anecdote.
Finger in the wind, I expect RHEL 9 is around 50%, RHEL 8 around a third, RHEL 10 around 5%, and RHEL 7 most of the rest. I think I saw numbers like this somewhere not long ago.
The same distribution is likely true of Debian of servers as well.
However, I think that Linux desktops stay much more up-to-date, or at least what the distro considers to be up-to-date.
Linux users are likley the most up-to-date, followed by macOS. Windows is probably the least up-to-date desktop OS in general. Most Windows users will be running whatever their hardware came with.
While people certainly are migrating to Windows 11, I expect the biggest driver for Windows 11 adoption is new hardware sales.
As you say, id expect most linux desktop users to be running near enough latest versions. I think this is more of an indicator of the user base than anything else. People who have chosen linux, tend to be more tech savvy and in turn, appreciate things like updates!
My professional experience, people tend to end up “stuck” on an old Server OS because of a breaking change somewhere in the stack. For example, that redhat server was manually configured and the application ran an old version of Perl. It demanded almost a full rewrite, considerable backwards engineering and quite a lot of investment for a service that was legacy service that no one touched for a decade. It only got flagged because I highlighted it as part of a security audit. I assure you, I wasn’t popular that day!!
Adurbe,
Sometimes I bemoan upgrading languages that don’t maintain backwards compatibility. For me that tends to be python and php. In one project it really left us stuck between a rock and a hard place because we had two dependencies, one only supported the latest version of python, and another dependency that required an old version.
I also dislike when projects are too eager to create hard dependencies on the newest cmake before they’re in the repos. Heck I wish tools like cmake would change much less often. What they do in principal shouldn’t need to change on a regular basis.
Oh well, it is what it is…. I wish we had AI to take care of these version incompatibilities so we could just get on with work without having to deal with menial build errors. Now let me duck behind a corner to avoid the bomb shells 🙂
for linux estimates are: outside rolling, ~5-20% run the latest ver; average adoption 3+ years down is ~40-60%; around 33% run eol/unsupported;
Security goes both ways. I have laughed a lot of times when people that berated me for not updating out system yet and then getting the problems WHY, Yeah there is plenty of updates in history that break the norm. microsoft ones are about the worst ones.
It’s not the same for Android. You can buy a Google Pixel and get fresh updates for the next 5-7 years, or you can buy Xiaomi/Samsung/whatever “premium” phone and neither will have fresh nor long updates. It’s your choice.
*chuckle*
A couple of days ago, I had one family member tell me me’s planning to switch to Linux, and another e-mail me asking when would be a good time to call to ask for advice on switching.
I think that many many windows users just don’t like the changes that come with new versions. Plus corporations are not willing to switch every time Microsoft has a need for more licensing fees.
I swear, it wasn’t me!
The new PC I build last weekend runs 10!
Haha I specifically bought a beige box that was windows 11 compatible like 3 years ago. For a while it only ran Linux, but at some point (it was after the win 10 eol announcements) I added a second ssd and put windows on it.
After careful consideration I installed windows 10 on my windows 11 ready hardware.
IMO what this announcement really means is that MS finally managed to trick a good bunch of users into installing win 11 with that nag screen you get at boot on win 10…
A lot of people would have upgraded if they could do so easily, without replacing perfectly good hardware.
Even worse, when the quantum singularity arrives, all that new hardware will be just as worthless as the old Win 10 kit. Money wasted.
Of course it’s not just MS that has that problem.
I have a Windows PC that I assembled in 2016 for PUBG, and nine years later, without any modifications, it runs Windows 11. I’m not a fan of Windows, but let’s face it: good hardware runs Windows 11.
Yes –
A 32GB RAM ThinkPad W530
Even the very stupid generation of Surface Pro that has TPM 2 but heeeeeeeeeeeeey no dice. I owned it.
A 128GB RAM, 4xNVME, 2x 6 cores Xeon workstation, traaaaaaaaaaash
I have zero plans to replace any of them. But I must say the ThinkPad W530 runs 11 perfectly after an unsupported install and a bit of driver hunting.
And even the machine I have that supports it, I ran Windows 11 (it dual boots freebsd), but reversed it because the interface and the nagging irritate me too much.
Still can not install windows 11 legally on my 44 core/88 thread xeon 256gb ram machine. Technically i COULD buy the TPM module from my mainboard manufacturer, but they prefer i buy a new amd machine instead and does not provide them in large numbers, so i have to buy one from shady chinese suppliers instead. No thanks, ill just stay with Haiku, Linux and surprisingly enough Windows 7 works just fine after some mods to the install via an external computer. Windows 10 works, but it was removed since it had no purpose for me.