Windows 11 finally overtakes Windows 10’s user share

As of today, Stat Counter reports that Windows 11 now has 50.88% of the Windows market, with Windows 10 dropping to 46.2%, giving it a comfortable lead over its predecessor. Windows 11 has been on the market since 2021 but had only amassed less than 10% of the market by 2022.

It’s been a slow but steady climb since then, growing from 18% to 28% in 2023, with similar growth to 36% in 2024. It’s this year where Windows 11 really started taking off, likely aided by the fact that Microsoft is now pushing Windows 10’s end of support hard.