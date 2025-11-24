Microsoft admits almost all major Windows 11 core features are broken

You may have noticed a sharp increase in problems and issues in Windows recently – following the rise of the “AI” hype cycle, entirely coincidentally, I’m sure – and it seems Microsoft is finally starting to acknowledge just how bad Windows has become.
On the positive side though, following all that backlash, Microsoft acknowledged Windows has issues, and as if on cue, the company in a new support article has admitted that there are problems on almost every major Windows 11 core feature. The issues are related to XAML and this impacts all the Shell components like the Start Menu, Taskbar, Explorer, and Windows Settings.↫ Sayan Sen at Neowin
It’s wild how many core components like this have apparently been broken due to these problems since July of this year. This means countless Windows users have been experiencing weird issues on a daily basis in multiple components for four months now, which is absolutely wild. On top of all the more structural problems in Windows, I wonder how people can get anything done at all – only a few days ago, I had to manually clean out the Installer folder in the Windows folder on my wife’s gaming PC, because for some inexplicable reason, Windows decided to permanently store 18GB’s worth (!) of past Adobe Acrobat updates and installers in there.
It’s impossible to reliably say that Microsoft’s incessant focus on
crypto NFTs “AI” lies at the root of all of these problems, but if 30% of “new” code in Microsoft is indeed regurgitated by “AI”, it’s hard not to conclude as such.
Time to replace some CEO and CTO by AI. What can go more wrong ?
Given that current CEOs and CTOs are basically Excel-file-numbers-up driven, AI would probably be an improvement. At least AI tends to agree that the user is right.
> because for some inexplicable reason, Windows decided to permanently store 18GB’s worth (!) of past Adobe Acrobat updates and installers in there.
To be fair, that specific problem could just as well have been caused by adobe.
I’ve been a lifelong Windows user. A few weeks ago I got a new ThinkPad and it came with Windows 11 preinstalled. The first thing I did was to uninstall the bloatware, and left just the Lenovo software for keeping the BIOS up to date. I then proceeded to partition the SSD, and installed the latest Pop!_OS beta as my main OS. I will not be using Windows in the future if I can help it.
I’m not entirely sure if Microsoft wants to be a consumer oriented company anymore.
More and more it has this IBM vibe on it, going deeper to a B2B only route, and treating final individual consumers more like a liability or legacy that they don’t know how to get rid of them than actual customers.
I’ve said this in the past, I feel like Microsoft has a specific goal for consumer PCs: 100% cloud computing. At some point in the near future when you buy a new PC, the version of Windows it comes with will be a boot stub. It will boot into a “cloud” provided full operating system, with no local user-accessible storage. You will always be running the latest possible release from Microsoft, with no way to roll back or decide which “version” you want to run. The vast majority of computer users won’t notice or care; they might see degraded performance if their Internet connection drops or is unstable, but as long as the machine is powered on the OS will stay resident in RAM and they will go about their business just like they did when Windows was something you booted locally. Of course this will be subscription based; if you don’t pay up, you lose access to your data and your computer becomes useless.
And honestly, I find the concept intriguing and practical, to a certain point. The obvious downside is, of course, the fact that you truly don’t own your computer anymore. Without Microsoft’s online OS, it’s a brick. There’s no local storage and no way to add it, there’s no way to load a different OS, the boot stub area is just large enough to hold Microsoft’s code and is read-only anyway, with keys owned by them not you.
Google has already proven that this model works in the consumer space with Chromebooks, but they don’t have a large enough market share to make it universal. Microsoft does, and they have every reason to move forward with this paradigm and little reason to hold back. This is the future they have decided you’ll live with, it’s just a matter of time before it’s realized.