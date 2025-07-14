Building a simple router with OpenBSD

I’m hardly a “networking” or system admin expert. Even still, I’ve always been interested in the concept of building out my own home router with OpenBSD. It seemed so “hacky” and cool! The problem is that most of the tutorials I stumble across on the internet seem so daunting. I normally read through the guides (maybe even poke around the core man docs for a bit as well) but always end up returning to my default ISP setup.

But that all changes today! Best of all, you can come along for the ride!