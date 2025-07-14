Building a simple router with OpenBSD

I’m hardly a “networking” or system admin expert. Even still, I’ve always been interested in the concept of building out my own home router with OpenBSD. It seemed so “hacky” and cool! The problem is that most of the tutorials I stumble across on the internet seem so daunting. I normally read through the guides (maybe even poke around the core
mandocs for a bit as well) but always end up returning to my default ISP setup.
But that all changes today! Best of all, you can come along for the ride!↫ Bradley Taunt
Exactly what it says on the tin.
“Exactly what it says on the tin.” -> I’d expect IPv6 nowadays, but the article’s author considers that a “fancy service”. The guide only deals with IPv4.
You never know what’s behind it…
I have two providers at home. One has working IPv6, the other one has broken IPv6. I pay for fixed IP addresses for both and for years they’ve only managed to properly get reverse dns lookup support for customers on IPv4, and it’s been years. I self host all my stuff (including email) and, unfortunately, due to their incompetence, I can still only support IPv4. =(
Although, to your point, it seems that the author never bothered to try and check.
I doubt IPv6 is going to come anytime soon as IPv4 with NAT is good enough. Instead of extending IPv4 to e.g. IPv4.5 (from 4 bytes to 5 or 8 bytes) they redesiged entire protocol stack while making configuration annoying and added another layer of complexity by requiring users/admins to le-learn yet another set of commands and specifications.
pikaczex,
You are right.
They assumed everyone would use high level tools, and nobody would actually directly type in IP addresses.
It makes configuration debugging almost impossible. You basically get a random 128 bit string, which cannot be deciphered by average IT people.
The broke the long held tradition of being able to edit hosts, or similar configuration files manually,
It’s pain.
One problem I have is the following:
I have 3 VLANs. One for my servers, one for my workstations and one for the IoT crap.
With IPv4, it is easy. Each subnet gets its own range, NAT, all good.
With IPv6, I need the provider to give me a range for each one of my VLANs. I couldn’t figure out how to split a subnet in two or three in my router (pfsense) and keep it working. So, for one of my providers, I managed to convince them to give me two prefixes, which I assigned to my server and workstation VLANs. (iot is blocked from the internet directly and I don’t care – it’s all self hosted). But the other provider only gives me one prefix.
Now the problem is… it breaks my HA setup and I can’t load balance. I assign the prefix from the provider that gives me a single prefix to my servers, and then the devices on the workstation VLAN will never use that connection because they don’t have an IP from that range. And, in case that provider goes down, they will not failover seamlessly. So the only way I managed to fully load balance and HA both my providers is to stay on v4. I enabled v6 only for the server VLAN and even then, email only comes via v4 because of reverse DNS.
I hope one day I will figure out how to split the prefixes I get from the carriers between my 3 VLANs and I hope one day my providers will offer proper reverse fqdn for my IPs. As of now, it is simple. I get 1 IPv4 from each carrier, they reverse name it to the fqdn of my choosing, all good. Now they give me the whole prefix and they don’t seem to have the tooling to support my request to set up reverse for the IPs I choose.
So meh, probably a lot of it comes to my stupidity, but they also don’t seem really ready to support v6 properly.