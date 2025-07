What if you want to use Wayland, but prefer Window Maker, which is restricted to legacy X11? Enter wlmaker, or Wayland Maker, a Wayland compositor that reproduces the look and feel of Window Maker. It’s lightweight, very configurable through human-readable configuration files, supports dockable applications, and more.

It’s actually packaged in FreeBSD and a number of Linux distributions, including Ubuntu and Debian (Fedora’s package is outdated), but of course, you can compile it yourself, too.