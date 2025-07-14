Does showing seconds in the Windows System Tray actually use more power?

On Windows, there’s an option to show the seconds on the taskbar clock, but it comes with a warning that it might reduce battery life if you switch it on. LTT Labs decided to look into this to see just how much of a thing this really is, and they concluded that yes, it does actually affect battery life. They saw a drop of about 5%-15%, depending on configuration.

In percentage terms, the drops weren’t massive. For most people, it probably won’t make or break your day. But if you’re on a long flight, running low on battery, or trying to squeeze out every last bit of endurance, it’s not entirely nothing either. ↫ Woolly Door at LTT Labs

I mean, having the second tick away on the click would drive me up the wall when I’m trying to use my computer, but I’m sure quite a few among you do enable the seconds display on your own setups (Windows or otherwise). I’m curious to see if the same battery life reduction is measurable on KDE, GNOME, or macOS.