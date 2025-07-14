Tribblix Milestone 37 released

Tribblix, the illumos distribution that aims to provide a retro feel with modern components, has just released a new update, Milestone 37.

At the system level, the max PID is now 99999, so you may see larger PIDs. Usernames exceeding 8 characters are now accepted without warnings. Files with dates after the Y2038 transition are now permitted on ZFS. Notable default version updates: the default Java is now JDK21, postgres is now v17, go is now v1.24, and ruby is v3.4. ↫ Tribblix Milestone 37 release notes

See the full list of changes for all the various updated components.