Blender 5.0 to introduce HDR support for Wayland on Linux, but not for Windows

The latest alpha of the upcoming Blender 5.0 release comes with High Dynamic Range (HDR) support for Linux on Wayland which will, if everything works out, make it into the final Blender 5.0 release on October 1, 2025. The post on the developer forum comes with instructions on how to enable the experimental support and how to test it. If you are using Fedora Workstation 42, which ships GNOME version 48, everything is already included to run Blender with HDR. All that is required is an HDR compatible display and graphics driver, and turning on HDR in the Display Settings. ↫ Sebastian Wick

It’s interesting to note that Blender on Windows won’t be getting HDR support, and that’s because Windows’ HDR support is subpar compared to Wayland on Linux, and requires a ton more work which the Blender team isn’t going to do. It seems the Wayland developers made all the right choices when it comes to HDR support. Needless to say, X11 doesn’t have HDR support.

The design of the Wayland color-management protocol, and the resulting active color-management paradigm of Wayland compositors was a good choice, making it easy for developers to do the right thing, while also giving them more control if they so chose. ↫ Sebastian Wick

Weird. I was told Wayland was an unusable mess.