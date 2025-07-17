Tilck: a tiny Linux-compatible kernel

Tilck is an educational monolithic kernel designed to be Linux-compatible at binary level. It runs on i686 and RISCV64 at the moment. Project’s small-scale and simple design makes it the perfect playground for playing in kernel mode while retaining the ability to compare how the very same usermode bits run on the Linux kernel as well. That’s a rare feature in the realm of educational kernels. Because of that, building a program for Tilck requires just a gcc-musl toolchain from bootlin.com. Tilck has no need to have its own set of custom written applications, like most educational kernels do. It just runs mainstream Linux programs like the BusyBox suite. While the Linux-compatibility and the monolithic design might seem a limitation from the OS research point of view, on the other side, such design bring the whole project much closer to real-world applications in the future, compared to the case where some serious (or huge) effort is required to port pre-existing software on it. Also, nothing stops Tilck from implementing custom non-Linux syscalls that aware apps might take advantage of.↫ Tilck GitHub page
Tilck implements about 100 Linux syscalls, and is not focused on replacing the Linux kernel or even becoming a generic desktop or server operating system. It supports both i686 and RISC-V, has support for FAT, and a whole slew of other features. It can run a number of console and even a few framebuffer applications, but don’t expect things like X11 to work, or to ever work.
I was really excited to see more RISC-V support, until I saw this:
Just like “Linux on ARM”, the architecture is locked out by SoC designers, and open source support is on a case by case basis.
This is why, to this day, that “archaic” x86 is still the king. Especially for open source projects (Linux, BSD*, Haiku, MenuetOS, FreeDOS, ReactOS, Android, …) primarily still support this platform.
@sukru
Yes and no. The situation on RISC-V is already far better than ARM.
The issue is more drivers than anything. Even on X86, hardware support does not appear by magic. The article that says the RISC-V version of Tilck does not even support keyboards. You cannot just boot Linux on any x86 hardware either if drivers for the hardware do not exist.
On RISC-V, there is OpenSBI which can be thought of as a lighter-weight UEFI–a minimal firmware if you will. OpenSBI simplifies the boot process and abstracts away many low-level hardware complexities. OpenSBI is Open Source and portable across RISC-V hardware so quite a bit better than the binary blob situation on ARM. You will see that Tilck uses OpenSBI already. For example, it uses OpenSBI to make the same UART calls to both the Sipheed and QEMU.
That said, the other thing that makes x86 work “universally” is ACPI. This is generally not used on RISC-V. Instead, RISC-V favours “device trees”. A device tree is a data structure that describes what hardware is available in a system. It is passed to the kernel at boot time so the kernel can load the right drivers. In the RISC-V world, device trees are seen as an advantage as they are much lighter and simpler than ACPI and there are only a handful of RISC-V devices. But device trees are static and have to be added for each device type (eg. SBC) before that hardware can be supported. You can think of ACPI as something that dynamically builds a device tree at boot time before the kernel takes over (not literally what it is doing but it is the right mental model).
It is not hard to add device trees for new hardware if drivers exist, so this is not much of a roadblock in practice. The real issue with any given RISC-V platform is going to be drivers.
Someday, when there are thousands of distinct RISC-V computer models that are all built from common components (like the X86 world today) RISC-V will need something like ACPI. I would expect it to come eventually (hopefully something much simpler). This will also be required for “hot plugging” hardware. But it is not really a huge issue for now and the RISC-V situation is already way better than ARM due to the adoption of OpenSBI.
Does OpenSBI have broad SBC RISC-V usage? Or is it an aspirational open like Coreboot project, where basically no board maker uses them for the official UEFI/BIOS, rather than using one of the commercial ones. Because if a lot of the SBC/future server platforms don’t use _something_ like UEFI/OpenSBI broadly, it’ll just end up back to the way ARM is these days.