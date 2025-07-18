Microsoft announces Exchange 2016/2019 Extended Security Update program

With both Exchange 2016 and 2019 going out of support in October 2025, we have heard from some of our customers that they have started their migrations to Exchange Subscription Edition (SE) but might need a few extra months of Security Updates (SU) for their Exchange 2016 / 2019 servers while they are finalizing their migrations. We are announcing that we now have a solution for such customers. Starting on August 1st, 2025, customers can contact their Microsoft account team to get information about and purchase an additional 6-month Extended Security Update (ESU) for their Exchange 2016 / 2019 servers. Your account teams will have information related to per server cost and additional details on how to purchase and receive ESUs, starting August 1st, 2025. ↫ The Exchange Team blog

Microsoft is clearly in a place where a lot of their software released over the past ten years or so just kind of works, and people just don’t feel as strong of a need to upgrade to newer versions, especially not if those newer versions come with complex subscriptions.

It must be a strange position to be in for Microsoft.