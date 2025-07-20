 Home > Legacy OSes > CP/M creator Gary Kildall’s memoirs released as free download

The year before his death in 1994, Gary Kildall—inventor of the early microcomputer operating system CP/M—wrote a draft of a memoir, “Computer Connections: People, Places, and Events in the Evolution of the Personal Computer Industry.” He distributed copies to family and friends, but died before realizing his plans to release it as a book.

This week, the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, with the permission of Kildall’s children, released the first portion of that memoir. You can download it here.

↫ Tekla S. Perry at IEEE Spectrum

Invaluable writing, and I’m so glad it’s getting published.

  1. 2025-07-20 11:53 pm
    Minuous

    Actually that document has already been available for download elsewhere for a long time, I have had mine since 2016 😀

  2. 2025-07-21 12:05 am
    Minuous

    Actually I probably got it from there, since the article is from 2016. Not sure why something 9 years old is considered “news”.

  3. 2025-07-21 1:36 am
    LeFantome

    “Please do not make copies or pass this edition along to anyone
    else other than your immediate family and associates. Thanks,
    and Merry Christmas,”
    –Gary Kildall

