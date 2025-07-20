CP/M creator Gary Kildall’s memoirs released as free download

The year before his death in 1994, Gary Kildall—inventor of the early microcomputer operating system CP/M—wrote a draft of a memoir, “Computer Connections: People, Places, and Events in the Evolution of the Personal Computer Industry.” He distributed copies to family and friends, but died before realizing his plans to release it as a book.
This week, the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, with the permission of Kildall’s children, released the first portion of that memoir. You can download it here.↫ Tekla S. Perry at IEEE Spectrum
Invaluable writing, and I’m so glad it’s getting published.
Actually that document has already been available for download elsewhere for a long time, I have had mine since 2016 😀
Actually I probably got it from there, since the article is from 2016. Not sure why something 9 years old is considered “news”.
“Please do not make copies or pass this edition along to anyone
else other than your immediate family and associates. Thanks,
and Merry Christmas,”
–Gary Kildall