From 0 to 1 MB in DOS

Since the last article on the text-based IDEs of old, I’ve been meaning to write about the GCC port to DOS, namely DJGPP. As I worked on the draft for that topic, I realized that there is a ton of ground to cover to set the stage so I took most of the content on memory management out and wrote this separate post.
This article is a deep dive on how DOS had to pull out tricks maximize the use of the very limited 1 MB address space of the 8086. Those tricks could exist because of the features later introduced by the 80286 and the 80386, but these were just clutches to paper over the fact that DOS could not leverage the real improvements provided by protected mode.↫ Julio Merino
The DOS memory story is a string of hacks upon hacks that somehow managed to work – and that still work today.
Poor DOS gets the blame, but perhaps the real hack was the x86 hodgepodge.
stereotype,
You’re not wrong about the hodgepodge. But with the introduction of protected mode (kind of rough in 286 but well established in 386) all the functionality needed for modern operating systems was there and DOS itself became the limiting factor rather than the hardware.
DOS could have been modernized. MS competitors did introduce protection & concurrency features to DOS, for example:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Multiuser_DOS
IIRC microsoft had a more advanced version of DOS too, but MS didn’t release it because they didn’t want it competing with windows.
Alfman,
I think DOS “lost” the race when you had to include bunch of drivers with no standard APIs.
There were TSRs, but they did not work with DPMI or other protected mode programs. Or usually even with each other (it was essentially a hack on top of the interrupt mechanism, usually taking over RTC and/or the keyboard).
Add in lack of access to memory, and proliferation of viruses, Windows as you said seemed like a better replacement. Especially when it could support most of the existing DOS programs, usually better than bare DOS itself. (Built in network drive access, separate address spaces, no more TSRs, and overall more stable).
sukru,
I’d say there were quite a few useful APIs provided through software interrupts, which did work as advertised, but were expensive both in terms of memory and CPU overhead.
Technically both TSRs and bios could provide protected mode services. VBE3 did for example. But DOS software in general was real mode whereas protected mode software often relied on DOS extender functions.
You’re right, DOS software did this, but usually it’s because developers opted for doing direct IO. For example, there were standard services for accessing the console and serial ports, etc, all of which worked. But back in the days of DOS it was quite normal to write your own drivers instead of using DOS/bios services.
Up to (and even including windows 95) many of those “windows” services you mention were actually provided through DOS. But the windows NT line was a pure windows OS. Compatibility was typically worse on windows NT, at least until more developers started supporting it. I tried playing DOS games on WinNT for example but compatibility was often bad.
Obviously direct access and multiuser/concurrent operating systems don’t really mix well.
Good read, but I thought they would finish with the “UNREAL” mode.
Unreal mode is basically 16-bit 8086 instruction operations, with segments set to 4GB size. (Yes, that is a *massive* increase from the usual 64KB).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unreal_mode
How does it work? The software enters and exits the protected mode once, but does not reset the CS, DS, SS, ES registers. They are still pointing to “selectors” from 32-bit mode, and can essentially view the entire memory in one go.
Downside?
Loses compatibility with a bunch of things, including DPMI for running under Windows 3.1 or other protected mode operating system, or even accessing the DOS interrupts anymore (at least not without adding shims).
sukru,
It was common to keep FS and GS as 32bit flat segments, since these were untouched by normal DOS & bios interrupt calls.
Wasn’t flat real mode a function of DPMI itself? If so, it might have worked under windows with the caveat that the MMU was exposing virtual addresses instead of physical ones. Not sure about this one.
Obviously programs that entered protected mode themselves directly were not allowed under windows.