Microsoft wants to find out why Windows 11 is so slow

Microsoft wants to know why, exactly, Windows 11 is slow, so it’s adding a feature in the latest Insider Preview to collect data when a Windows 11 machine is experiencing slowness or sluggishness.

As part of our commitment to improving Windows performance, logs are now collected when your PC has experienced any slow or sluggish performance. Windows Insiders are encouraged to provide feedback when experiencing PC issues related to slow or sluggish performance, allowing Feedback Hub to automatically collect these logs, which will help us root cause issues faster. Use the Desktop > System Sluggishness category when filing feedback to allow Feedback Hub to automatically pick up these logs. These logs are stored locally ( %systemRoot%\Temp\DiagOutputDir\Whesvc folder) and only sent to Microsoft via Feedback Hub when feedback is submitted. ↫ Amanda Langowski and Brandon LeBlanc

In case you want to solve performance problems with Windows 11, just go here and follow the steps, and your computer will be spry as a Spring chicken in a few minutes.

I am very funny.