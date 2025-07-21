Microsoft wants to find out why Windows 11 is so slow

Microsoft wants to know why, exactly, Windows 11 is slow, so it’s adding a feature in the latest Insider Preview to collect data when a Windows 11 machine is experiencing slowness or sluggishness.
As part of our commitment to improving Windows performance, logs are now collected when your PC has experienced any slow or sluggish performance. Windows Insiders are encouraged to provide feedback when experiencing PC issues related to slow or sluggish performance, allowing Feedback Hub to automatically collect these logs, which will help us root cause issues faster. Use the Desktop > System Sluggishness category when filing feedback to allow Feedback Hub to automatically pick up these logs. These logs are stored locally (↫ Amanda Langowski and Brandon LeBlanc
%systemRoot%\Temp\DiagOutputDir\Whesvcfolder) and only sent to Microsoft via Feedback Hub when feedback is submitted.
In case you want to solve performance problems with Windows 11, just go here and follow the steps, and your computer will be spry as a Spring chicken in a few minutes.
I am very funny.
Instructions unclear, now my computer won’t run Photoshop or most of my games (and none of my Denuvo-enabled games).
When will Linux people understand the value of ecosystems? Steve Jobs literally told everyone 15 years ago that OSes are game of ecosystems, yet Linux people still casually recommend to people to “install Desktop Linux” without regard to software compatibility. Well, it doesn’t work that way.
> Instructions unclear, now my computer won’t run Photoshop or most of my games (and none of my Denuvo-enabled games).
I still see only advantages there.
Yes, I am also very funny.
Seriously, though: I am very happy to have the luxurious position of being truly able to choose my os. More than enough games run on linux to last me multiple lifetimes and I can tell any prospective employers where they can shove their requirements if they try to force any modern peddle-ware on me.
Strange, all my Denuvo enabled games run just fine on Bazzite. Not sure what you did wrong there.
And with all the new graphic software out there – I’ll never understand why folks still use that bloated, slow, root-kit menace called Photoshop. I think we found the culprit for slow Windows 11 in this case anyway.
> Microsoft wants to know why, exactly, Windows 11 is slow,
Maybe, if microsoft hadn’t gotten rid of their qa department, they could have known without using spyware.
Guess that was part of the idea all along or, at the very least, a happy happenstance from microsoft’s perspective.
Maybe it is just the sheer amount of spyin… err… telemetry they’ve added. The irony if that’s the case of trying to solve it with more telemetry.
Hahaha so on point.
The problem is likely not something they can fix in their labs, not without changing their idiotic security defaults.
At the end of the day, I suspect strongly, that the reason Windows 11 is slow, is all the root-kit based security bullshit, that so much software installs on your machine. Think about it – every single Denuvo instance, Battle Eye, Easy Anti-cheat, and all the corporate spyware root-kits from Adobe, and Google, and Epic, and whoever else. There is a LOT of this type of crap installed all over Windows, and it builds up over time. Microsoft has basically encouraged it, by refusing to modernize their insecure defaults, and ban these horrendous, mostly ineffective schemes.
Why Windows 11 is slow is not a mystery. What Microsoft is probably really up to is identifying specific sources, so they work behind the scenes to improve partner software. The catch here, is that it won’t work, because it can’t work. There’s just too much of that crap out there.
Also – keep an eye on this. This can happen in Linux land as well – the last thing we want is for these irresponsible companies to start to port their stuff to Linux natively – because then we’ll just have exactly the same problem on Linux.
“In case you want to solve performance problems with Windows 11, just go here and follow the steps, and your computer will be spry as a Spring chicken in a few minutes.”
Thom, while absolutely true, practically no one is going to take you up on that offer. We’ve seen time and time again that most commoners are welded to Windows. No amount of abuse inflicted by MS will make them budge. They are absolutely satisfied with griping amongst each other and keep taking the abuse. Every one suffers the same and that gives them a sense of belonging. It also runs their distractions almost flawlessly. Microsoft made a brilliant move by cementing gaming to Windows through DirectX. Having games with rootkits dependent on the NT kernel was just more cementing for free. Microsoft could demand blood for login and they will put their finger on the needle and just grumble and gripe about how their fingers hurt and how Microsoft are A-holes for imposing that.
The smart ones run Linux. Businesses with massive deployments. Non-profits with better destinations for their money than licensing. People truly interested in technology and an aversion to being a wallet. The Windows using contingent will throw everything and the kitchen sink against this as a defense, but deep down they know who holds their chains and that they will never shake them.
Convenience is a hell of a drug and freedom is a nuisance to maintain. Microsoft knows this, so they never turn the heat up immediately. Salami tactics all the way. It needs to stay more convenient than vexing at any time.
I work for a startup with EIGHT employees and I am the sysadmin. There’s no way to convince them that we could save tons and still remain operational. They are C#.NET fanboys and for them there’s nothing in the world like Active Directory (Entra in Azure in our case) and Microsoft solutions.
No matter how many times things randomly don’t work and we have to wait for weeks for support because we don’t have a support contract that gives us a single point of contact.
Convenience is indeed a hell of a drug. All we do is presentations, excel and emails besides our main application. We could be very fine in Linux. Email not being delivered? Good luck. Windows Activation fails (after buying super expensive licenses)? Good luck.
On top of that, all of the few SaaS solutions we use charge WAY more for SSO, meaning that we can’t even leverage the security of having federated authentication and FIDO. And when trying to get security certifications, it’s much harder to go the open source way. Revolving doors all the way.
Shiunbird,
I’m not a microsoft fan, but I gotta say that I do like C# far more than C/C++. Granted “managed” languages aren’t in the same class, but even so I regularly find myself annoyed with the C/C++ languages for problems that have long been fixed by other languages.
I do contract work for some MS shops and software activation is surprisingly shoddy. The enterprise licensing for visual studio has failed them on multiple occasions, literally leaving developers unable to work myself included. Just today MS Teams was refusing to register. While it’s a nice product when it works, it’s unreliable enough that you really need an independent backup plan. I know it’s just the world we live in today but I am strongly inclined to give microsoft (and others) the middle finger on forced cloud subscription models. There’s just too much at stake to become so utterly dependent on microsoft to run the whole business given such a poor track record on uptime.
Yea, I’m not as opposed to classic software/IT that runs locally, it used to be the norm. But companies including MS are doing what they can to deprecate it. The direction they’ve plotted for the industry stinks and the future will suffer for it.
This is denying the very idea that Windows users don’t try Linux. They do, leave a one star review, and move on after the community tries downvotes/insulting it away. I’ve seen a very pro Linux advocate on Youtube describing how Linux taught the people he installed it for to never run updates because that’s when things severely break. He almost figures it out that it’s not ready for the general public, but then starts going on a rant about how they should start learning terminal commands. Microsoft knows they can get away with enshitification, because Linux is not a realistic 3rd option.
Breakage with updating? I am on an Arch derivative. I still need to see a major problem that can’t be solved by simply reading the friendly instructions and just be the idiot who follows that to the letter. These are also few and far between. In terms of years, not months or weeks.
Yeah, Windows user “tries” Linux. Expects it to be a 1 on 1 clone of Windows. Assaults the system by downloading random packages of the internet and unthinkingly compiles whatever is downloaded and borks the base system. Doesn’t spend 1 second thinking, this might work differently from Windows. Throws a hissy fit after a few days of being a moron, spews some bile on the internet and decides that Linux is forever more not fit for the desktop; with all that terminal and stuff. PEBKAC. Truth is that a mildly trained Chimpanzee could use Linux on the desktop.
As I’ve posted elsewhere, kicad has an excellent post about how wayland broke their apps. ubuntu recently published an update to fix updates breaking boot on raspberry pi. Basically, you are one of the lucky ones saying “it works for me.” while out in the real world, it breaks a whole lot more than Windows. And yes, these updates are all official, from repos, etc. If the Linux community can’t accept their product breaks itself 1000x more often than Windows and hitting update on a Linux desktop is basically a game of Russian roulette in what will break this time, it will never be a real alternative. You might as well just wait a hundred years for ReactOS if you want a good foss desktop.
Kicad works just fine under Xwayland, something the kicad people mysteriously failed to mention.
I wonder why.
Thom Holwerda,
It’s only specific features that are broken. Being able to save and restore window layouts for example. I’ve seen the same bugs in other programs. Unfortunately these are wayland bugs that won’t get fixed because they don’t believe applications should be allowed to do the things that aren’t working. My vote doesn’t matter, but it would be to have these preferences set by policy, rather than wayland devs hard coding their own preferences.
r_a_trip,
I do agree that downloading/customizing linux with instructions/packages downloaded from the internet is one of the main causes of problems. However I wouldn’t say that’s an unreasonable thing to want to do.
I installed 3rd laser show software on linux and it doesn’t work on 2/3 of my linux machines. Unfortunately incompatible dependencies is something that occurs fairly regularly on linux. While it’s technically possible to manually install dependencies out of distro, it’s a major nuisance.
More and more I just find myself wanting to get away from dependency issues by running applications that just have everything pre-bundled, despite the fact that it ends up being much more bloated. Software that should be 1-2MB ends up being 100MB, which sucks but at least it helps with dependency hell.
Microsoft, please:
– allow the option to fully disable telemetry.
– allow the option to fully disable a feature the user doesn’t need (bonus: reduced attack surface)
– allow the option to create offline accounts without having to rely on shenanigans
– remove ads from the system
– stop reinventing the wheel and replacing working components with much heavier ones (cough, notepad, cough)
Bit of performance gain for each point
Yes, most of the OSNews readership can trim Windows out of its fat, but the average home or business user cannot.
Shiunbird,
+1 from me.
…but companies have learned that it’s more profitable to ignore what customer want and just do what’s best for them. Take away our privacy, and pump more ads. Why should microsoft give a damn? “Screw the customer 101” may as well be a requirement for all MBAs. They’ll land jobs in no time.
Unfortunately vendor locking is extremely effective, and it’s everywhere.
BTW I noticed today that microsoft overwrote firefox as my default browser on windows yet again this morning.
It really makes me wonder how much more marketshare FF would have if they weren’t subjected to these unfair market tactics.
@Alfman
All platforms, every OS I’ve come across, delivers some form of vendor lockin either via unique solutions or brute force.
You would also need a way to avoid installing anti-tamper and DRM root-kits, which Microsoft has not implemented yet (and probably never will.)
> stop reinventing the wheel and replacing working components with much heavier ones (cough, notepad, cough)
At least they’re not “reinventing the wheel” by rewriting it using Rust.
niebuszewo,
This sentiment doesn’t make sense. Why applaud just the cons with no pros? If they’re going to rewrite old software anyways, and put users through the inconvenience of “upgrading”, then it may as well be done in a memory safe language.
If we refuse to replace old software that lacks memory safety, then we’d be relegating the future to the same exploits and faults that go hand in hand with memory unsafe languages.
One thing I noticed, is that the mitigation for the “easy” driver compromise involves instructions that greatly impact performance in certain cases. In particular this is the Security -> Core Isolation -> Memory Integrity enable. Hit can be upwards of 30%. Won’t affect most physical installations on supported Windows 11 desktop CPUs…. but… if you have something different…
I don’t use some of the security options because some of them rely on Hyper-V and then VirtualBox gets sloooooooooooooooooooooooooooow. =(
You so funny…LOL 🙂
Slightly OT because I’m honestly wondering: Why Fedora?
Last time I used Linux, it was Ubuntu all the way for the cool kids, while I was using Gentoo PPC on a 12″ MacBook Pro, before I gave up spending time with configuring machines rather than just using them due to becoming a dad.
I can’t speak for anyone else, but I’ve been on Fedora based Nobara (shaky) and Bazzite (really like this one) – both Fedora based, and I have to say – they both are a lot easier to work with than Ubuntu and its derivatives. The problem on the Debian derivatives, is that there are too many layers of package repositories, and they conflict. It’s easy to get instructions that will completely bork. your system, and usually you need to go mucking about in the underlying system. You could say it’s the same for Fedora (and Nobara), but I haven’t found it to be as big a problem to just add a copr, and move on with my day.
On Bazzite, it’s even easier, because it uses an immutable base. Yeah, there’s a bunch to learn about that. Many normal Linuxey tools aren’t available, so you have to learn the ostree or ujust alternatives. But still – it’s WAY harder to bork the core of the system, since it’s immutable. And they ship distro-box by default, which takes seconds to get a container up for Ubuntu, or Fedora, or whatever, in case you want to use their package manager in a native feeling way. This is the way, IMHO.
Yes, you are.
I use WinHance to remove everything and then I add VLC, IrfanView, 7zip, Chrome
and Firefox(uBlock). That’s about same as Windows 10 if not better.
As others have pointed out, you can’t expect better results than Linux
when you integrate telemetry tools and ads into everything.
If they want, they could pay for Linux slower drivers, or they
could pay major gaming companies to make games unplayable on
Linux.
If I had to qualify this question of performance, I’d have to ask why some systems degraded and others improved after the upgrade to Win 11.
That’s my experience, with dozens of effectively identically specified workstations to manage, some are killed by the upgrade and others fly. For example, I have two HP Workstations identical RAM, processor, embedded graphics, one is twelve months older by procurement. One flies the other dies, the problems must be at a very low level, BIOS, chipset, etc., etc… I’m sure if I delve deeply enough I’ll find a host of differences, but is it worht my time and effort?
So I bet vendor drivers have a much bigger impact on the end user experience than OEMs want to admit.
It’s a bit like X11 vs Wayland.
cpcf,
Swapping the hard drives could be a low effort way to ascertain whether it’s actually the hardware or just the OS install that’s responsible. If swapping disks switches which system is slow, then you can rule out all the hardware (except the disk itself, which you can test separately).
I think the importance of robust drivers is understood. And we can’t always assume windows update has the best drivers. One of my old laptops had horrible wifi issues until I went to the manufacturer and downloaded their drivers instead. The experience went from “I want to throw this thing against the wall” to just working as expected. Unfortunately windows 11 doesn’t always respect sideloaded drivers. I noticed this with prolific purposefully distributing malware via windows update. They deliberately disable hardware they officially deem unsupported despite the fact that the old drivers continue to work great if you keep reinstalling them over the new drivers. Microsoft forced updates are really problematic in this situation.