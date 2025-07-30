OpenBSD gets CDE

Adjusted for the inevitable progress of time, the Common Desktop Environment or CDE is the best desktop environment of all time, and no, I will not be taking question at this time. OpenBSD wasn’t yet graced by CDE’s presence, but this is currently changing as the first commit for porting CDE to OpenBSD has appeared.

It’s still rough around the edges and very slightly tested. I wouldn’t use is as a daily driver, it’s old unsecure code but it’s fun if you want to bring back memories. ↫ Antoine at the openbsd-ports mailing list

On top of that, this being the initial commit also means there’s probably bugs and other issues lurking in the code, so caution is definitely advised.