Microsoft clicks their heels once more, allows hate-speech on LinkedIn

Are you still using LinkedIn, the website where failed tech startup entrepreneurs go to die and “AI” influencers try to sell you on the latest version of the chatbot Florpium like a Utah mom trying to sell leggings that are totally not an MLM? If you are, and the other ten thousand reasons not to use the website incarnation of an ad for a personal injury lawyer along I-11 in Henderson, Nevada, weren’t enough, Microsoft just handed you another one.

LinkedIn removed transgender-related protections from its policy on hateful and derogatory content. The platform no longer lists “misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals” as examples of prohibited conduct. While “content that attacks, denigrates, intimidates, dehumanizes, incites or threatens hatred, violence, prejudicial or discriminatory action” is still considered hateful, addressing a person by a gender and name they ask not be designated by is not anymore. Similarly, the platform removed “race or gender identity” from its examples of inherent traits for which negative comments are considered harassment. That qualification of harassment is now kept only for behaviour that is actively “disparaging another member’s […] perceived gender”, not mentioning race or gender identity anymore. ↫ Matti Schneider at the Open Terms Archive

Microsoft joined the chorus of pathetic, spineless US tech companies bowing to far-right extremism long ago, and this is just another sign that Microsoft, like so many other US tech companies, is pulling an IBM. They did learn from the best, after all, and it doesn’t surprise me one bit that all of these CEOs click their heels like the good little brownshirts that they are.

Anyway, LinkedIn has no value to anyone with even a gram of self-respect, and Microsoft’s other products are such utter trash they basically have to make you upgrade at the barrel of a gun. For those using their products – do you hate yourself that much?

You deserve so much more.