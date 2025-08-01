“I tried Servo, the undercover web browser engine made with Rust”

Servo is unique for a few other reasons, too. It’s managed by the Linux Foundation Europe with decisions made by a technical steering committee, not a big tech company. One of the main goals is to be an “embeddable web rendering engine,” meaning it’s not just for browsers—it could be a replacement for Electron or the Android WebView. Servo is also the first completely new browser engine in decades, so it’s taking lessons learned from mainstream browsers while building a new foundation. ↫ Corbin Davenport

At the moment, as Davenport notes, Servo is far from ready to be a daily driver browser engine. Tons of websites’ rendering is broken and some crash the browser altogether, and performance is nowhere near that of the other browser engines. This makes perfect sense, as Servo is still in heavy development, and there’s no massive corporation with endless money (and ulterior motives) backing it.

Still, out of all the various attempts at wrestling control away from Blink and WebKit, I feel like Servo’s the one with the most promise in the long term.