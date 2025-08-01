“Hello world” in Bismuth

Late last year, we talked about Bismuth, a virtual machine being developed by Eniko Fox, one of the developers of the awesome game Kitsune Tails. Part of a operating systems development side project, Bismuth is a VM (think Java Virtual Machine, not VMware) on top of Fox’ custom kernel, designed specifically to run programs in a sandbox. The first article detailed the origins of Bismuth, and the second article delved into memory safety, sandboxing, and more.
We’re a few months down the line now, and Fox recently published another article in the series, this time explaining how a hello world-program works in Bismuth.
This is the third in a series of posts about a virtual machine I’m developing as a hobby project called Bismuth. I’ve talked a lot about Bismuth, mostly on social media, but I don’t think I’ve done a good job at communicating how you go from some code to a program in this VM. In this post I aim to rectify that by walking you through the entire life cycle of a hello world Bismuth program, from the highest level to the lowest.↫ Eniko Fox
There’s a ton of detail here, and at the end you’ll have a pretty solid grip on how Bismuth works.
Have a look at the hex editor, in which is a binary of a bismuth program.
https://enikofox.com/media/posts/17/responsive/bismuth-binary-2xl.png
The directory there is called
D:\Programming\C-Sharp\BismuthVM\bin\Debug\net8.0\prog.b…
That means the BismthVM is written in C# and when it is running it is running on a .NET VM. :-/
So running a Bismuth-program on the BismuthVM on the .NET VM.
But the HelloWorld-binary is with 156 bytes really a lot of smaller, then a .NET binary, which includes a MZ DOS-header and a Windows-PE header,
But a Hello World program in Java have also only a 418 bytes small *.class binary.
As far as I know from the article series, Bismuth is written in C. Might just be the directory structure is some default thing or just doesn’t match reality.
I actually addressed this in my blog post. The VM is written in C, but the compiler that compiles from text IR to C as well as to binary IR is for the time being written in C#, because dealing with a whole bunch of string manipulation in C is too painful to do for something that’s supposed to be a hobby project. So no, the VM isn’t running in a VM.
Eniko,
Granted C# has some very nice abstractions, you don’t have to explain it’s benefits to me 🙂
Strings are not all that painful to do in C because you can get used to the boilerplate code. The C syntax leaves something to be desired though, is there a reason you didn’t use C++ instead? I tend to avoid several C++ features, like dynamic typing and polymorphism, even templates I use sparingly. However I always miss OOP when programing in C. C can kind of mimic it, but it’s weak at creating foundations with strong encapsulations and abstractions. Personally given then choice I would choose C++ over C every time. Obviously C/C++ aren’t as safe as managed languages that automatically handle memory management, but there are plenty of decent string classes for C++ that make strings easy. I use my own in a lot of my projects.