Microsoft cancels a Windows 11 variant you’ve most likely forgotten exists

If there’s one thing Microsoft is good at, it’s creating weird variants of Windows with odd names that tech media talk about for like a day, after which everyone, especially Microsoft, forgets they even exist. Usually, these weird Windows variants are the result of either legal requirements, or, more commonly, of perceived threats to Windows’ dominance on the desktop. An example of the former are the various “N” editions of Windows, while an example of the latter is the one we’re talking about today: Windows 11 SE.

I honestly had completely forgotten Windows 11 SE existed, and most likely you did, too. Windows 11 SE was (one of) Microsoft’s response(s) to the growing popularity of Chromebooks in schools, and as such, this Windows variant omitted a bunch of features for performance and distraction reasons, stored files in OneDrive instead of locally, was locked down so only administrators could control which applications could be used, and so on. In fact, unless specifically whitelisted, Windows 11 SE would not run any Win32 or UWP applications – everything had to be either a PWA or a website. Notably, it was only available in combination with a few specific devices.

The past tense in the preceding paragraph should be a dead giveaway of what’s happening. Yes, Microsoft just cancelled the whole thing, after being on the market for only a few years.

Microsoft will not release a feature update after Windows 11 SE, version 24H2. Support for Windows 11 SE—including software updates, technical assistance, and security fixes—will end in October 2026. While your device will continue to work, we recommend transitioning to a device that supports another edition of Windows 11 to ensure continued support and security. ↫ Windows 11 SE support document

In other words, if your school fell for Microsoft’s sales pitch for Windows 11 SE, you’re kind of screwed after October 2026, because Windows 11 SE only shipped on specific, low-cost, low-powered devices. You’d think other variants of Windows 11 will more or less run on those, too, but if not – or far too slowly – your school is now sitting on a pile of e-waste.

Anybody want to run a betting pool for the Windows variant Microsoft will cancel next?