Microsoft launches Windows 365, a Windows desktop in the cloud

Today we’re excited to announce Windows 365, a cloud service that introduces a new way to experience Windows 10 or Windows 11 (when it’s generally available later this calendar year) for workers from interns and contractors to software developers and industrial designers. Windows 365 takes the operating system to the Microsoft Cloud, securely streaming the full Windows experience—including all your apps, data, and settings—to your personal or corporate devices. This approach creates a fully new personal computing category, specifically for the hybrid world: the Cloud PC.
As silly as this sounds, I’m actually somewhat interested in this. I have a Windows 10 VM for some Windows-only translation software I sometimes need to use, but managing and updating Windows is a pain, so the idea of just paying a few euros every month to have a Windows instance on some faraway server actually seems like a much better alternative.
Thom Holwerda,
This may finally be the strategy that lets MS remove win32 support from windows.
Think about it, microsoft’s attempts to create a locked down app store have been consistently foiled by open win32s, and despite microsoft’s attempts to deprecate win32, it remains crucial for windows users such that microsoft can’t afford to drop it.
Well, windows365 may have solved the win32 problem for microsoft. If win32 applications can be run transparently on microsoft controlled servers (optional at first, but becoming more coercive over time), it would finally give microsoft a path for closing the door on win32s, starting with windows home edition “you need a service to run these win32 apps”.
Of course, this is just speculation 🙂
Username: SYSTEM
Password:
Welcome to VAX/VMS V5.0 on node MICROSFT
Last interactive login on Tuesday, 7-NOV-2020 10:20
Last non-interactive login on Monday, 6-NOV-2020 14:20
$
What? I thought it was 1985 again and we were all using VT100s and networked into the host. Sure sounds familiar…