Replacing an Amiga’s brain with Doom

There’s a lovely device called a pistorm, an adapter board that glues a Raspberry Pi GPIO bus to a Motorola 68000 bus. The intended use case is that you plug it into a 68000 device and then run an emulator that reads instructions from hardware (ROM or RAM) and emulates them. You’re still limited by the ~7MHz bus that the hardware is running at, but you can run the instructions as fast as you want.
These days you’re supposed to run a custom built OS on the Pi that just does 68000 emulation, but initially it ran Linux on the Pi and a userland 68000 emulator process. And, well, that got me thinking. The emulator takes 68000 instructions, emulates them, and then talks to the hardware to implement the effects of those instructions. What if we, well, just don’t? What if we just run all of our code in Linux on an ARM core and then talk to the Amiga hardware?↫ Matthew Garrett
This is so cursed. I love it.
I’ve seen a lot of low level graphics programming CGA/EGA/VGA/etc but that seems weird. Every platform has it’s eccentricities, haha.
Yeah, base metal software always has to deal with these kinds of quirks 🙂 Many of us are probably familiar the palette glitches (when registers get written while the video system is rendering them) on IBMs.
This would be insane….but given that the RPI may be fast enough to do this, then in theory you could use a precise phase locked loop to update the registers at the right moment before they are needed. This lets you obtain higher color density than the hardware can otherwise render in a static frame. To set this up, you use completely static video memory and then then bit bang the actual colors by updating the palette registers for blocks of pixels in real time. I don’t know that the bus is fast enough, but could it work on the amiga hardware with perfect timing? You wouldn’t need any bandwidth updating screen pixels as they would never change, say a repeating sequence of 0x0 – 0xf. You might choose to write high palette values while the video system is outputting the low palette values (and visa versa). By the time the video system gets to the high values, the RPI can write the low values
If you could get this working reliably, then you could emulate a true color graphics buffer on the linux side of things and render arbitrary software on the amiga, haha. You wouldn’t be limited to doom. Minecraft, cyberpunk, whatever.
I have used a linux SBC for realtime servo control (I believe it was an orange pi). While the standard linux kernel is almost useless for scheduling real time IO, I did succeed at building my own purely userspace scheduler on top of a standard kernel using a realtime thread that never yielded CPU(*). While a CPU’s gigahertz frequencies is more than enough for accurate real time IO., if you don’t force the CPU to ramp up either programmatically or heuristically, then you can end up with erratic timing glitches.
This is a simplification of my implementation, I actually did yield the CPU back to the OS, but scheduled events early enough that 1) the real time window would not be missed, and 2) early enough to give the CPU time to ramp up the base frequency before a realtime IO event.