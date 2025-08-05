 Home > Amiga & AROS > Replacing an Amiga’s brain with Doom

Replacing an Amiga's brain with Doom

There’s a lovely device called a pistorm, an adapter board that glues a Raspberry Pi GPIO bus to a Motorola 68000 bus. The intended use case is that you plug it into a 68000 device and then run an emulator that reads instructions from hardware (ROM or RAM) and emulates them. You’re still limited by the ~7MHz bus that the hardware is running at, but you can run the instructions as fast as you want.

These days you’re supposed to run a custom built OS on the Pi that just does 68000 emulation, but initially it ran Linux on the Pi and a userland 68000 emulator process. And, well, that got me thinking. The emulator takes 68000 instructions, emulates them, and then talks to the hardware to implement the effects of those instructions. What if we, well, just don’t? What if we just run all of our code in Linux on an ARM core and then talk to the Amiga hardware?

↫ Matthew Garrett

This is so cursed. I love it.

  1. 2025-08-05 12:51 pm
    Alfman verbose=1

    DMAing through the bitplanes to display them it was incrementing those registers to point at the next address to DMA from. Which means that every frame we need to set those registers back.

    I’ve seen a lot of low level graphics programming CGA/EGA/VGA/etc but that seems weird. Every platform has it’s eccentricities, haha.

    Recording the screen and watching in slow motion revealed that the glitches often showed parts of two frames displaying at once. The Amiga hardware is taking responsibility for scanning out the frames, and the code on the Linux side isn’t synchronised with it at all. That means I could update the bitplanes while the Amiga was scanning them out, resulting in a mashup of planes from two different Doom frames being used as one Amiga frame. One approach to avoid this would be to tie the Doom event loop to the Amiga, blocking my writes until the end of scanout. The other is to use double-buffering – have two sets of bitplanes, one being displayed and the other being written to. This consumes more RAM but since I’m not using the Amiga RAM for anything else that’s not a problem. With this approach I have two copper lists, one for each set of bitplanes, and switch between them on each frame. This improved things a lot but not entirely, and there’s still glitches when the palette is being updated (because there’s only one set of colour registers), something Doom does rather a lot, so I’m going to need to implement proper synchronisation.

    Yeah, base metal software always has to deal with these kinds of quirks 🙂 Many of us are probably familiar the palette glitches (when registers get written while the video system is rendering them) on IBMs.

    This would be insane….but given that the RPI may be fast enough to do this, then in theory you could use a precise phase locked loop to update the registers at the right moment before they are needed. This lets you obtain higher color density than the hardware can otherwise render in a static frame. To set this up, you use completely static video memory and then then bit bang the actual colors by updating the palette registers for blocks of pixels in real time. I don’t know that the bus is fast enough, but could it work on the amiga hardware with perfect timing? You wouldn’t need any bandwidth updating screen pixels as they would never change, say a repeating sequence of 0x0 – 0xf. You might choose to write high palette values while the video system is outputting the low palette values (and visa versa). By the time the video system gets to the high values, the RPI can write the low values

    Video Ram:
    0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F — static pixel data does not change (indexes into palette)
    Palette Ram:
    0 R 2 3 4 5 6 7 W W W W W W W W — high palette values being written by RPI while low values rendered
    W W W W W W W W 8 9 R B C D E F — low palette values being written by RPI while high values rendered

    If you could get this working reliably, then you could emulate a true color graphics buffer on the linux side of things and render arbitrary software on the amiga, haha. You wouldn’t be limited to doom. Minecraft, cyberpunk, whatever.

    I have used a linux SBC for realtime servo control (I believe it was an orange pi). While the standard linux kernel is almost useless for scheduling real time IO, I did succeed at building my own purely userspace scheduler on top of a standard kernel using a realtime thread that never yielded CPU(*). While a CPU’s gigahertz frequencies is more than enough for accurate real time IO., if you don’t force the CPU to ramp up either programmatically or heuristically, then you can end up with erratic timing glitches.

    This is a simplification of my implementation, I actually did yield the CPU back to the OS, but scheduled events early enough that 1) the real time window would not be missed, and 2) early enough to give the CPU time to ramp up the base frequency before a realtime IO event.

