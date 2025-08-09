LVFS to nudge large corporations to fund and contribute to the project

The Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS), which provides device makers and OEMs with the infrastructure to upload and distribute firmware files to Linux users, as well as support during this process, is taking bold steps to ensure large companies contribute to the project. LVFS is the infrastructure behind fwupd, the tool users actually use to download and install firmware updates.

While Richard Hughes, the maintainer of LVFS, is employed by Red Hat to work on the project, and the Linux Foundation provides the hosting costs, there’s just not enough people and resources dedicated to the project. They’re going to take measures to address this.

This year there will be a fair-use quota introduced, with different sponsorship levels having a different quota allowance. Nothing currently happens if the quota is exceeded, although there will be additional warnings asking the vendor to contribute. The “associate” (free) quota is also generous, with 50,000 monthly downloads and 50 monthly uploads. This means that almost all the 140 vendors on the LVFS should expect no changes. Vendors providing millions of firmware files to end users (and deriving tremendous value from the LVFS…) should really either be providing a developer to help write shared code, design abstractions and review patches (like AMD does) or allocate some funding so that we can pay for resources to take action for them. So far no OEMs provide any financial help for the infrastructure itself, although two have recently offered — and we’re now in a position to “say yes” to the offers of help. ↫ Richard Hughes

In other words, functionality is going to be reduced for vendors who make extensive use of LVFS, but who don’t provide any financial or development support. I think this is an excellent incentive to get corporations who effectively freeload off a free infrastructure without providing anything in return to step up. It seems the measures are explicitly designed to target only the very few major users of LVFS, leaving the smaller companies unaffected.

Funding in open source is a major issue, and as open source becomes ever more popular and used by more and more large companies with excessive amounts of revenue, the strain on maintainers and developers is going to keep increasing. I’m entirely on board with efforts to encourage funding and contributions, as long as they fall within the confines of the terms of the open source licenses in use.