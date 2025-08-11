DisplayPort is better than HDMI, and I will die on this hill

Over the years, we’ve seen a good number of interfaces used for computer monitors, TVs, LCD panels and other all-things-display purposes. We’ve lived through VGA and the large variety of analog interfaces that preceded it, then DVI, HDMI, and at some point, we’ve started getting devices with DisplayPort support. So you might think it’s more of the same. However, I’d like to tell you that you probably should pay more attention to DisplayPort – it’s an interface powerful in a way that we haven’t seen before.↫ Arya Voronova at HackADay
DisplayPort is a better user experience in every way compared to HDMI. I am so, so sad that HDMI has won out in the consumer electronics space, with all of its countless anti-user features as detailed in the linked article. I refuse to use HDMI when DisplayPort is available, so all of my computers’ displays are hooked up over DP. Whenever I did try to use HDMI, I always ran into issues with resolution, refresh rates, improper monitor detection, and go knows what else. Plug in a DP cable, and everything always just works.
Sadly, in consumer electronics, DisplayPort isn’t all that common. Game consoles, Hi-Fi audio, televisions, and so on, all push HDMI hard and often don’t offer a DisplayPort option at all. It takes me back to the early-to-late 2000s, when my entire audio setup was hooked up using optical cables, simply because I was a MiniDisc user and had accepted the gospel of optical cables. Back then, too, I refused to buy or use anything that used unwieldy analog cables. Mind you, this had nothing to do with audio quality – it was a usability thing.
If anyone is aware of home audio devices and televisions that do offer DisplayPort, feel free to jump into the comments.
Except for the part where, when a displayport display goes into power-saving mode / sleep, the specification requires it to send a hardware unplug event to the computer, which tends to result in display configs and window placement getting messed up. Workarounds like display sink dongles are about the only way around it, because most DP display makers don’t include an option to disable disconnect notifications.
Well, letting the source device know it shouldn’t bother building and sending video and sound signals anymore sounds like a pretty good idea.
And messing with your display configuration sounds like an OS issue..
What the OS is supposed to do with the windows located on the screens that get “disconnected” (entering sleep mode) ?
If it is just a single display configuration:
Just stop the output but leave the frame-buffer untouched.
In a multi-monitor setup:
show a requester and ask the user what to do (with the option to behave always like that).
I am 100% with you on this Thom; I really don’t like the limitations HDMI imposes especially when dealing with modern GPUs and monitors. If there’s a DP option at all I go for it. My monitor at home can do 2560×1440 at 170Hz refresh, but only if I use DP; HDMI on that monitor tops out at 120Hz. I’ve found this is the case on many different monitors, even those made in the past year (and mine is only two years old).
The DisplayPort spec also ensures I can connect any kind of adapter — HDMI, DVI, VGA — and have it work with hardware that doesn’t support DP itself.
Well… I started using DP last year. Since my two displays are old (old LCD display + a 39inch LCD TV), I use a HDMI->DVI adapter on one and HDMI on another. Sometimes, when I have to use another device that only has DP output, I have to use an DP->HDMI adapter. I still didn’t figured out why, but, there are devices that I get no signal from the adapter. So I’ve been cursing DP outputs since then. Some work, some don’t. Guess I’ll have to buy another display just for these cases when the DP->HDMI have issues.
In my experience, DisplayPort++ adapters (the technical name for those little “level shifter that tells the GPU to speak VGA, DVI, or HDMI over the DisplayPort connector” dongles) have hit-or-miss compatibility.
Try a different model and you’ll probably get a different result. (I’ve had good results with Benfei DP→HDMI and DP→DVI adapters.)
Also, while I don’t know if it’d be relevant to your case, another possibility that I ran into with an HDMI KVM switch was that I had to use a pass-through HDMI dummy plug on the PC side to grab and persist the EDID from the monitor because the GPU didn’t like something about the way the KVM switch handled EDID.
the thing I find funny about optical vs. electrical S/PDIF is the signal is identical, you can translate from electrical to optical with an LED. The only real benefit is the optical version breaks any ground loops which can cause noise in the analog section of the device.
DisplayPort doesn’t support transporting Dolby Atmos in any way, shape, or form (not even the lossy variant aka Dolby Digital Atmos), it also doesn’t support LPCM 5.1.4, which is the minimum viable channel configuration for decoded Dolby Atmos (Displayport tops out at 8 LPCM channels).
It also doesn’t support ARC/eARC, which makes soundbars with a solitary digital input impossible.
Before that, it didn’t support CEC (now it kind of does via a tunneling scheme).
There is a reason DisplayPort has lost the consumer electronics industry, and it’s because the DisplayPort bros don’t care the slightest bit about the living room.
Thom, you may want to revise blanket statements such as “DisplayPort is better than HDMI, and I will die on this hill”.
CEC is and always was crap. Not supporting it would be a feature actually.
But all else yes, they are deal breakers for home theater setups.
Doesn’t matter, TV manufacturers want to put “supports CEC” on the feature list of their TV without having to asterisk it and explain that it doesn’t apply for DisplayPort, or get support calls about it. Same with Dolby Atmos today.
From the perspective of TV manufacturers, a DisplayPort port is a gimped port which they have no legacy reasons to include in their product (like they used to include SCART and RCA ports).
All I’ll say is “Fuck HDCP”.
FYI, HDCP 1.3 is an optional part of DisplayPort specification since DisplayPort 1.1 (ratified back in 2008), and HDCP 2.2 is an optional part of the DisplayPort spec since DisplayPort 1.3 (ratified back in 2014). High-quality DisplayPort monitors do support HDCP.
You see, HDCP is not an HDMI-specific thing, it’s a Hollywood thing. Hollywood studios require that HD signals must travel through the cable with at least HDCP 1.3 encryption, and that 4K signals must travel through the cable encrypted with at least HDCP 2.2.
No, it doesn’t matter if the HDCP 1.3 has been cracked to bits and that HDCP 2.2 can be legally downgraded to HDCP 1.3 with a simple adapter (even in the US), most people don’t have an “HDCP stripper” device, so HDCP stops common hardware such as HDMI capture cards.
If anything, HDMI is more user-friendly, because the HDMI logo on “sink” devices implies HDCP support, while on DisplayPort you may or may not get HDCP support.
ppp,
This gets a +1 from me, but…consumers don’t usually get a say It’s sad but often unavoidable.
You’re best bet might be to use a cracked device to strip HDCP from the signal. You end up with more latency and using more electricity but…it is what it is.