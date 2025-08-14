Haiku’s July was short, but still brought tons of changes

We removed ads from OSNews. Donate to our fundraiser to ensure our future!
We all managed to survive another month, so here we are, with another monthly update from Haiku, covering the month of July. It’s been a rather short month, it being the middle of Summer and all, but there’s still some significant stuff in here. For instance, a whole slew of fixes arrived for
su and other multiuser commands, mostly for the benefit of SSH sessions. A central theme in July seems to have been filesystems, as FAT16 was added to the known filesystem types in the Storage Kit, quite a few fixes were implemented for NFSv4, and a number of filesystems saw bugfixes to fix issues in
rsync, and much more.
Another central theme is apparently a port of DOSEMU, for which a number of bugfixes, changes, and improvements were implemented that could, in turn, also benefit other possible ports. And of course, there’s much, much more that happened, for which you’ll have to dive into the full progress report.
I still like to read about Haiku even if their team was too small to develop it fast enough so it could have a use case. I’m not nostalgic of BeOS at all, I never had the opportunity to use it. But its architecture had so much potential…
Didn’t we just have an article only last week complaining about using northern hemisphere seasons?! Yet here he does exactly the thing he complained about 😀
Southern Hemispherean here, one who lives in Europe:
When someone says summer, we are aware that people work less and have longer holidays. =)
It’s different from calling a system update “summer update”.
Our Southern long holidays are in December, during Christmas, Southern summer. It’s a valid time reference for workload management, not for labelling system updates. =)