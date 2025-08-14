Haiku’s July was short, but still brought tons of changes

We removed ads from OSNews. Donate to our fundraiser to ensure our future!

We all managed to survive another month, so here we are, with another monthly update from Haiku, covering the month of July. It’s been a rather short month, it being the middle of Summer and all, but there’s still some significant stuff in here. For instance, a whole slew of fixes arrived for su and other multiuser commands, mostly for the benefit of SSH sessions. A central theme in July seems to have been filesystems, as FAT16 was added to the known filesystem types in the Storage Kit, quite a few fixes were implemented for NFSv4, and a number of filesystems saw bugfixes to fix issues in rsync , and much more.

Another central theme is apparently a port of DOSEMU, for which a number of bugfixes, changes, and improvements were implemented that could, in turn, also benefit other possible ports. And of course, there’s much, much more that happened, for which you’ll have to dive into the full progress report.