What if the files you haven’t opened in a year just… Disappeared?

There’s a ton of “cloud operating systems” out there, which basically are really fancy websites that try to look and feel like an operating system. There’s obviously a ton of skill and artistry involved in making these, but I always ignore them because they’re not really operating systems. And let’s be honest here – how many people are interested in booting their PC, loading their operating system, logging in, starting their browser, and logging into a website to see a JavaScript desktop that’s slower and more cumbersome than what they are already using to power their browser anyway?

Still, that doesn’t mean they can’t have any interesting ideas or other aspects worth talking about. Take OS Yamato for instance; yes, it’s one of those cloud operating systems, this time aimed at your mobile device, but it has something interesting that stood out to me. The system is partly ephemeral, and objects that haven’t been altered or opened in a year will simply be deleted from the system.

Each data object (note, photo, contact…) includes a lastOpenedAt timestamp. After 330 days, it shows a [wilting flower] icon — a sign of digital wilting. After 365 days, it’s automatically deleted. ↫ OS Yamato GitHub page

The project definitely sounds more like an art installation than something anybody is supposed to seriously use in their day-to-day lives, and seems to ask the question: just how important are all those digital scraps you collect over the years, really? If you haven’t bothered to open something in a year, is it really worth saving? For instance, from the moment I started my translation career in 2011 up until I quit in 2024, I saved every single translation I ever made, neatly organized in folders, properly backed up to multiple locations. I still have this archive, still make sure it’s safe, but I never actually use it for anything, never open a single one of the files, I honestly don’t even really care that much about it.

So why am I still wasting so much energy in keeping it around?

That seems to be the question OS Yamato poses, and there’s something to be said for being less anal about which digital scraps we keep around, and why. It hasn’t convinced me – yet – to delete my translation archive or perform any other pruning, but it did plant a seed.