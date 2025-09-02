A gentle introduction to CP/M

For an operating system that was once incredibly popular and expected to become a standard for a long time to come, it’s remarkable how little experience most people have with CP/M. In fact, many conventions and historical limitations you might be aware of – like the 8.3 filename convention of DOS – come straight from CP/M, as it influenced DOS considerably. It’s quite easy to emulate CP/M today, but it’s just old and different enough that getting into it might be a but confusing, but that’s where Eerie Linux’s introduction to CP/M comes into play.

This article is just what the headline promises: an introduction to the CP/M operating system. No previous knowledge of 1970s and early ’80s operating systems is required. However, some familiarity with Linux or a BSD-style operating system is assumed, as the setup process suggested here involves using a package manager and command-line tools. But why explore CP/M in the 2020s? There are (at least) two good reasons: 1) historical education 2) gaining a better understanding of how computers actually work. ↫ Eerie Linux

This article is a great way to get up and running with CP/M fairly quickly, and I intend to do just that when I find some time to mess around with it. What are some of the core, crucial applications that one should try on CP/M? Things people would be using back when CP/M was properly in use?