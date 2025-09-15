The idea of /usr/sbin has failed in practice

It may be arcane knowledge to most users of UNIX-like systems today, but there is supposed to be a difference between /usr/bin and /usr/sbin; the latter is supposed to be for “system binaries”, not needed by most normal users. The Filesystem Hierarchy Standard states that sbin directories are intended to contain “utilities used for system administration (and other root-only commands)”, which is quite vague when you think about it. This has led to UNIX-like systems basically just winging it, making the distinction almost entirely arbitrary.
For a long time, there has been no strong organizing principle to /usr/sbin that would draw a hard line and create a situation where people could safely leave it out of their $PATH. We could have had a principle of, for example, “programs that don’t work unless run by root”, but no such principle was ever followed for very long (if at all). Instead programs were more or less shoved in /usr/sbin if developers thought they were relatively unlikely to be used by normal people. But ‘relatively unlikely’ is not ‘never’, and shortly after people got told to ‘run traceroute’ and got ‘command not found’ when they tried, /usr/sbin (probably) started appearing in $PATH.↫ Chris Siebenmann
As such, Fedora 42 unifies /usr/bin and /usr/sbin, which is kind of a follow-up to the /usr merge, and serves as a further simplification and clean-up of the file system layout by removing divisions and directories that used to make sense, but no longer really do. Decisions like these have a tendency to upset a small but very vocal group of people, people who often do not even use the distribution implementing the decisions in question in the first place. My suggestions to those people would be to stick to distributions that more closely resemble classic UNIX.
Or use a real UNIX.
Anyway, these are good moves, and I’m glad most prominent Linux distributions are not married to decisions made in the ’70s, especially not when they can be undone without users really noticing anything.
This is what I “love” (i.e. hate) about Desktop Linux:
– Can’t decide which binaries are core and non-core? Eliminate the separation and put them all in /usr
– Can’t agree to put the non-root binaries in bin and the root binaries in sbin? Eliminate the separation and put everything in bin.
And while I am willing to give them the benefit of the doubt for the first one (deciding what is “core” and “non-core” can be tough), the second one is just idiotic. A tool either needs root to work at all or it doesn’t.
This is what you get when you have too many neckbeards and graybeards with opinions™ spread across multiple organizations/distros and no boss to enforce a single decision.
> A tool either needs root to work at all or it doesn’t.
That’s not always true, though. Docker requires root in its default configuration – but that can be changed so that non-root users can run docker without sudo.
I was going to say this too, I don’t think “root” designation is particularly logical. Some admin tools like “ip” will still output useful data in readonly mode even though some functionality obviously won’t work without root.
The partition manager “parted” (which is in sbin on debian) can and should be used by normal users working with disk images (ie virtual machine disk image files). It’s not the tool itself that determines whether root access is needed, but the file or block device that gets passed in. This is the case for other tools in sbin too. Therefor dividing programs between “bin” and “sbin” based on “root” is not that useful IMHO.
My own distro symlinks /bin to /sbin and that’s just as good.
A tangential point: I dislike the unix practice of stuffing thousands of binaries into global directories. Its bad for organization. It might have made sense at first when there just wasn’t that much software,, but it set a bad precedent for the future. Software files should be kept together in local directories. Gobolinux handles this better or (dare I say it…) even windows “program files”.
While I don’t condone many of microsoft’s ugly hacks (like program files 86), the basic idea that software be organized within their own directory structures is a good one. I like the idea of installation & uninstallation be contained to a directory without spaying resources across the file system into system-wide garbage heaps.
Some programs require sudo no matter what (under standard file permissions), for example dpkg. Only those go to sbin. How did the Unix graybeards and Linux neckbeards manage to complicate something so simple is beyond me. This is what you get when you have people with opinions™ (with each person trying to drag things to their own point of view) and with no boss to say “only binaries that require sudo no matter what under standard file permissions go to sbin, the rest goes to bin, period”.
I like sbin, and in T2/Linux we even still maintain the split of system core things in / and non vital things in /usr. If I were to remove and join anything that it would be getting rid of /usr entirely. and only use /bin,/sbin, …
Short answer — /usr/sbin (and /usr/local/sbin) should be where to place commands that require you to “sudo”.