Apple releases version 26 of all of its operating systems

It’s release day for all of Apple’s operating systems, so if you’re fully or only partway into the ecosystem, you’ve got some upgrades ahead of you. Version 26 for macOS, iOS and iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, visionOS, and HomePod Software have all been released today, so if you own any device running any of these operating system, it’s time to head on over to the update section of the settings application and wait for that glass to slowly and sensually liquefy all over your screens.

