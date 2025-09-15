A months of ad-free OSNews: we’re closing in on the fundraising goal, and need your help to get there

It’s been a little over a month since OSNews went completely ad-free for everyone. I can say the support has been overwhelming, with the accompanying fundraiser currently sitting at 67% of the €5000 goal! Of course things slowed down a bit after the initial week of one donation after the next, so I’m throwing out this reminder that without your support, OSNews can’t exist – doubly so now that I’ve removed any and all advertising. Help us reach that 100%!

So, what can you do to support OSNews?

By being entirely free from the corrupting influence of advertising, I have even less desire to chase views, entrap users with slop content, game search engines with shitty SEO spam, or turn on the taps of “AI”-generated trash to spew forth as much “articles” and thus views as possible. This also means that OSNews is one of the few technology news websites remaining that is not part of a massive corporate media conglomerate, so there’s no pressure from “corporate” to go easy on advertisers or write favourable stuff about corporate’s friends.

You’d be surprised to learn how many technology sites out there are not independent.

The response to OSNews no longer having any advertising has been overwhelmingly positive – unsurprisingly – and that has taken away any reservations I might have had about taking this step. In a world where so many websites are disappearing, turning into corporate mouthpieces, or becoming glorified content farms, OSNews can keep on doing what it does, independent of any outside influence, thanks to the countless contributions from all of you.

Thank you.