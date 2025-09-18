Steam drops 32bit Windows support

All good things come to an end eventually, and that includes support for 32bit Windows in Steam.

As of January 1 2026, Steam will stop supporting systems running 32-bit versions of Windows. Windows 10 32-bit is the only 32-bit version that is currently supported by Steam and is only in use on 0.01% of systems reported through the Steam Hardware Survey. Windows 10 64-bit will still be supported and 32-bit games will still run. ↫ Steam support article

While existing installations will continue to work, they will no longer receive any Steam updates or support. Valve obviously advises the small sliver of users still using 32bit Windows – unbeknownst to them, I’m sure – to upgrade to a 64bit release. Upcoming versions of Steam will only work on 64bit systems.