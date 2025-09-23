DXGI debugging: Microsoft put me on a list

Why does Space Station 14 crash with ANGLE on ARM64? 6 hours later… So. I’ve been continuing work on getting ARM64 builds out for Space Station 14. The thing I was working on yesterday were launcher builds, specifically a single download that supports both ARM64 and x64. I’d already gotten the game client itself running natively on ARM64, and it worked perfectly fine in my dev environment. I wrote all the new launcher code, am pretty sure I got it right. Zip it up, test it on ARM64, aaand… The game client crashes on Windows ARM64. Both in my VM and on Julian’s real Snapdragon X laptop. ↫ PJB at A stream of consciousness

Debugging stories can be great fun to read, and this one is a prime example. Trust me, you’ll have no idea what the hell is going on here until you reach the very end, and it’s absolutely wild. Very few people are ever going to run into this exact same set of highly unlikely circumstances, but of course, with a platform as popular as Windows, someone was eventually bound to.

Sidenote: the game in question looks quite interesting.