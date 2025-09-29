Google’s Android developer registration requirement will kill F-Droid

The consequences of Google requiring developer certification to install Android applications, even outside of Google’s own Play Store, are starting to reverberate. F-Droid, probably the single most popular non-Google application repository for Android, has made it very clear that Google’s upcoming requirement is most likely going to mean the end of F-Droid.
If it were to be put into effect, the developer registration decree will end the F-Droid project and other free/open-source app distribution sources as we know them today, and the world will be deprived of the safety and security of the catalog of thousands of apps that can be trusted and verified by any and all. F-Droid’s myriad users will be left adrift, with no means to install — or even update their existing installed — applications.↫ F-Droid’s blog post
A potential loss of F-Droid would be a huge blow to anyone trying to run Android without Google’s applications and frameworks installed on their device. It’s pretty clear that Google is doing whatever it can to utterly destroy the Android Open Source Project, something I’ve been arguing is what the rumours about Google killing AOSP really mean. Why kill AOSP, when you can just make it utterly unusable and completely barren?
Sadly, there isn’t much F-Droid can do. They’re proposing regulators the world over look at Google’s plans, and hopefully come to the conclusion that they’re anti-competitive. Specifically the European Union and the tools provided by the Digital Markets Act could prove useful here, but in the end, only if the will exists to use them can these tools be used in the first place.
It’s dark times for the smartphone world right now, especially if you care about consumer rights and open source. iOS has always been deeply anti-consumer, and while the European Union has managed to soften some of the rough edges, nothing much has changed there. Android, on the other hand, had a thriving open source, Google-free community, but decision by decision, Google is beating it into submission and killing it off. The Android of yesteryear doesn’t exist anymore, and it’s making people who used to work on Android back during the good old times extremely sad.
Jean-Baptiste Quéru, husband of OSNews’ amazing and legendary previous managing editor Eugenia Loli-Queru, worded it like this a few days ago:
All the tidbits of news about Android make me sad.
I used to be part of the Android team.
When I worked there, making the application ecosystem as open as the web was a goal. Releasing the Android source code as soon as something hit end-user devices was a goal. Being able to run your own build on actual consumer hardware was a goal.
For a while after I left, there continued to be some momentum behind what I had pushed for.
But, now, 12 years later, this seems to have all died.
I am sad…↫ Jean-Baptiste Quéru
And so am I. Like any operating system, Android is far from perfect, but it was remarkable just how open it used to be. I guess good things just don’t survive once unbridled capitalism hits.
Safety as a excuse to push this kind of thing is so 2010s… and they still does as if nobody notices what this is really about: increasing control and profit margins. If there’s a single niche, even if 0,2% of their user base, that is outside their reach… they must be broken, harassed and forced inside the cage, they are a menace, and a loss of a million or two for their shareholders (the real customers of these hot garbage that big tech is).
Modern big tech management is a high tech reedition of robber barons.
Google is already hobbling AOSP, leaving me wondering how long it’ll be until projects like LineageOS, /e/OS, and so on become untenable and face choice of discontinuing or evolving into completely different ecosystems.
Enturbulated,
Do you mean continuing to fork android, or something new all together?
I would welcome these projects evolving into a new competing platform, but I’m just skeptical for the viability of an alternative platform that doesn’t have an obvious path to achieving critical mass. Without the users we end up marginalized by publishers, manufactures and other companies who don’t take 3rd parties seriously as a first class target. This is why all competitors to ios and android died off, so my question is what will change next time?
Ideally a 3rd platform could become the new home of FOSS, but without the apps that users want it’s going to stay out of reach for most. Maybe it would not be that far fetched to get boatloads of developers to agree in principal that apple and google have been abusing the market Many may remember the epic lawsuit, which was the face developer protests…
“Fortnite declares war on Apple, Google”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDup610AIgI
So in theory maybe there could be a push to unite developers…I don’t know though, even if they can agree on the merits, traditionally it’s just hard to get developers to support small platforms. How do we solve the chicken and egg problem?
Sideloading and alternative app stores were always a niche part of the market, but at least we had this freedom and it wasn’t impeded by google. This was a way for android to differentiate itself, at least before now. This change is really devastating to FOSS and owner freedoms especially given the lack of viable alternatives in the duopoly market. Going forward, whether you go with apple or google, It’s becoming a loose-loose situation for openness on mobile.
Sundar Pichai, a younger you would have shunned this. Did the “do no evil” mantra ever mean anything to you? Or were you always manifesting the seeds of corruption and merely exploiting the illusion of innocence to get ahead? Allowing this to take place during your tenure reveals you as a morally bankrupt hypocrite and asshole to FOSS.