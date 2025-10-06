That small sliver of time where a QNX desktop was a real thing we did

Bradford Morgan White has published an excellent retrospective of QNX, the realtime microkernel operating system focused on embedded use cases. The final paragraph made me sad, though.
QNX is a fascinating operating system. It was extremely well designed from the start, and while it has been rewritten, the core ideas that allowed it survive for 45 years persist to this day. While I am sad that Photon was deprecated, the reasoning is sound. Most vendors using QNX either do not require a GUI, or they implement their own. For example, while Boston Dynamics uses QNX in their robots, they don’t really need Photon, and neither do SpaceX’s Falcon rockets. While cars certainly have displays, most vehicle makers desire their screen interfaces to have a unique look and feel. Of course, just stating these use cases of robots, rockets, and cars speaks to the incredible reliability and versatility of QNX. Better operating systems are possible, and QNX proves it.↫ Bradford Morgan White at Abort Retry Fail
Way back in 2004, before I even joined OSNews properly, I wrote about QNX as a desktop operating system, because back then I went through a short stint where I used QNX and its amazing Photon MicroGUI as my primary desktop. Back then, there was a short-lived but very enthusiastic community using QNX on desktops, sharing tips and findings, supported by one or two QNX employees who tried their best to support this fledgling community in the face of corporate indifference.
Eventually, these QNX employees left the company, and QNX started making it clearer than ever that they were not, in any way, interested in people using QNX on desktops, and in all honesty, they were most likely correct. However, I still think we had something special there, and had QNX’ management decided to help us out, it could’ve grown into something more sustainable. An open source QNX and Photon could’ve had an impact.
Using QNX on the desktop back then was much easier than you might imagine, with graphical package managers, capable browsers and email clients, a massive pile of open source packages, pretty great performance, and little to no need to ever leave the GUI and use a CLI. If your hardware was properly supported, you could have a great experience.
One of the very small “what-ifs” form the early 2000s.
I still have my Blackberry Playbook (it ran QNX.) What a cool little device that was. I played many hours of Plants vs. Zombies and Machinarium on that thing.
Yeah, the Photon MicroGUI was responsive and elegant. It looked like a more polished version of the stuff that Jakub Steiner was doing with Gnome 2.x and Novell/SuSE around the time of SLED 10 (which was an all-time great Gnome implementation).
I would really like to see another DE with a similar design. Maybe MATE could pull it off.
Early 2000s desktop scene was so much more interesting than today.
I still long for my fully custom WindowMaker session with parts of ROX desktop in it.
And, yes, the first time that I saw Photon, it made quite a impact. Not as much as BeOS, but it did.
BeOS and QNX Photon were my absolute favorite OSes from the early 2000s, and I held onto them both as long as I could before they withered into obsolescence. To this day the world has yet to produce a beautiful, functional, and complete GUI that even approaches those two[1][2]. And that isn’t rose tinted glasses; I still have BeOS 5 running on an old Dell Latitude CPi laptop, and QNX Photon running under emulation, and I drag them both out from time to time to relive the glory days of good interface design.
[1] We **almost** had that with SerenityOS, but between the project leader’s bigotry and his focus shift towards Ladybird, that project sadly never came to pass.
[2] “But what about Haiku?” Haiku is wonderful and I love it and it’s coming along well, but somewhere along the way it lost the charm that BeOS always had. I still use it and I’m one of its biggest cheerleaders, but it isn’t BeOS and never really will be, at least to me.
And WebOS ?
WebOS was never a PC desktop OS, it was a mobile device OS and became (and still is via LG) a television OS.
IMO QNX-like architecture provides the best balance of practicality and advanced features of any OS architecture, which is why I am writing my own QNX-like OS:
https://gitlab.com/uxrt/uxrt-toplevel
It’s not a clone of any version of QNX, but very strongly resembles it. Basically it is to Neutrino as Neutrino was to QNX 4 (QNX 4 and Neutrino aren’t fully compatible, and are distinct OSes rather than merely successive versions). The IPC model is significantly more orthogonal than that of Neutrino and uses file descriptors for everything. Literally everything will be a file, even process memory and the connection to the process server itself, and basically all security will be reduced to file security (and it will be possible to use pretty much all APIs in a capability-oriented manner).
Currently, it only runs a bunch of hardcoded tests of the VFS and the various filesystems built into the process server and doesn’t run any user programs at all. I am expecting to have it running user-level test programs within a few months assuming I don’t hit some kind of serious issue, followed by a libc and a shell soon after. All I have left to implement is a few parts of procfs (basically just creation of virtual address spaces, processes, and threads, with much of the infrastructure for that already existing but just not exposed over RPC yet).
As soon as I have a shell working I am going to set up an actual proper site up for it with some more organized architectural documentation. I still haven’t settled on what I’m going to call the reference distribution; “UX/RT” is more an internal name than a product name. I’m sort of thinking something related to quantum mechanics or particle physics but can’t seem to come up with anything (any suggestions would definitely be welcome).
Once I have enough infrastructure in place, I am going to port LKL (which turns the Linux kernel into a library) to get Linux’s support for hardware, disk filesystems, and network protocols with very little effort. I also plan to write a library-based Linux binary compatibility layer, with the goal of supporting the majority of Linux applications (although little effort will be made to have support for system-level Linux programs).
I’m planning to eventually write a custom desktop environment that will be fairly Mac-like by default, but highly customizable. The underlying window server will be custom as well and sort of similar to Wayland, but unlike Wayland the window server will be nearly policy-free with a separate X11-style reparenting window manager running on top of it. Also unlike Wayland, the base API will support all operations that X11 does rather than refusing to implement some things because they might be dangerous (the UX/RT security model will be flexible enough to gate specific parts of the window system API behind roles). I want to extend the traditional desktop model in several places, such as support for BTRON-like compound documents, and alternative views of directories alongside traditional folders, such as WinFS-like database views of the filesystem (although much more interoperable with traditional folders than WinFS).
Unfortunately, even if I get it to the point where it runs a desktop and Linux applications, I’m not sure how many people will actually care. I know that frustration with mainstream OSes is at an all-time high, but I am exceptionally horrible at making connections with people and promoting my work. I don’t generally do things that offend people or push them away, nor do I have classical social anxiety, but I have a severely crippling tendency to stay quiet. Even the vast majority of other people who claim to be bad at making connections are middling at worst at it compared to me. Most other people who claim to be bad at it still basically always have something to talk about even when nothing interesting is happening, whereas even if I have something interesting going on I still keep quiet by default. As a result, people tend to forget I even exist. I feel like even if I came up with a universal cancer cure, that wouldn’t be enough to get people to notice me. I’m just that awful at making connections.
I did actually somehow manage to get some developers from a major conglomerate interested in paying me to work on it (so they could use it as a replacement for QNX in automotive applications) because they saw my presentation from FOSDEM 2022, to the point where I flew out to meet them and they paid me for it, but all of a sudden at the last minute they said they couldn’t pay me for the foreseeable future. It’s quite possible that was a fluke that will never happen again, since all conferences like that are back to in person and I can’t afford to fly anywhere (nor are any of them anywhere near me), and my crippling tendency to stay quiet may keep basically anyone who might potentially be interested from ever knowing it exists.
Sounds really interesting! Good luck with the further work on your OS! As for the communication, well, it seems you’re pretty good at writing, so a forum like this is perfect. I’m sure OSNews would pick up any articles you submit (either links to a blog or directly submitted articles) about your future work on the OS, which is at least a start! 😉
I do plan to submit an article once I actually have it running a shell, but I have no idea if anyone will actually care.
If I were even as good at making connections as the vast majority of other people who claim to be bad at it, I’d be almost guaranteed to succeed once I finish it to a point where it’s actually usable as a desktop OS, seeing as Windows is becoming more and more infested with stupid anti-features with every update, macOS is becoming more and more like iOS, and Linux is its own worst enemy. This does leave a massive opportunity for a better OS that maintains compatibility with existing software, but like I said I’m just that awful at making connections.
I am at least going to try to get it to a working desktop and Linux compatibility layer, but I’m not expecting any miracles. I would be surprised if I get more than a handful of people downloading it just to try it once, let alone any further commercial interest. It’s quite possible I will be entirely on my own.
It’s not at all a matter of being bad at writing. It’s more that most of the time I just don’t have anything to say, and even when I do have something to say my default state is to stay quiet and it often takes a fair bit of mental energy to overcome that.
>An open source QNX and Photon could’ve had an impact.
I feel that the current version of ReactOS is a bit better than the QNX and Photon of that era.
The current version of Haiku OS is in the same league of operating systems working hard to be POSIX API compatible such that thousands of open source packages build and run correctly.
The images from Thom’s original review are now broken.
I’m amazed that even in 1987 there was an early version of the Start menu-taskbar metaphor!