9front Release released

The world’s best operating system, 9front, has released a new release called Release. 9front is a maintained fork of Plan 9. The new release Release brings atomic(2) functions for arm, arm64, mips, 386 and amd64, improved stability when the kernel runs out of memory, memdraw and devdraw now support affine warp primitive, and more.
You can download Release from the usual mirrors.
Only seven remote holes in the default install, in a heck of a long time! ?!
Sounds OpenBSDespue to me… I’m interested!