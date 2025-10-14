Haiku gets fixes for NFS4, improves its BSD driver compatibility layer

Another month, another activity report from the Haiku project. This past month, a lot of work went into the FreeBSD/OpenBSD network driver compatibility layer, opening the door to drivers using interfaces other than PCI or USB. Support for NFS4 took a bit of a hit with last month’s changes to VFS, and these have been addressed, and other aspects of NFS4 have been improved as well. On top of these two bigger items, there’s a list of smaller changes and fixes as well, but it’s been a calm month for Haiku so there’s less activity than normal.

