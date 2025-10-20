Servo 0.0.1 released

Today, the Servo team has released new versions of the servoshell binaries for all our supported platforms, tagged v0.0.1. These binaries are essentially the same nightly builds that were already available from the download page with additional manual testing, now tagging them explicitly as releases for future reference. ↫ Servo’s official blog

Servo is making steady progress, and that’s awesome news. Every month a whole slew of new features and improvements make their way into this new browser engine, and I’m fairly confident Servo is our best shot at regaining some independence from Google and Apple in the web browser space. Other efforts are either too limited in scope, targeting only a specific niche, already being eaten alive by massive corporations, written in non-memory safe languages, run by people whose code I wouldn’t even trust to flush my toilet, or any combination thereof.

Servo is it, folks. Our best shot.