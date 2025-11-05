bluetui and restterm: two beautiful TUI applications

There’s something incredibly enticing and retrofuturistic about a well-designed TUI, or text-based user interface. There’s an endless list number of these, but two crossed my path these past few days, and I found them particularly appealing. First, we’ve got bluetui, an application for managing Bluetooth connections on Linux systems with bluez installed.

The second is resterm.

Resterm is a terminal-first client for working with HTTP, GraphQL, and gRPC services. No cloud sync, no signups, no heavy desktop app. Simple, yet feature rich, terminal client for .http/.rest files. It pairs a Vim-like-style editor with a workspace explorer, response diff, history, profiler and scripting so you can iterate on requests without leaving the keyboard. ↫ restterm GitHub page

I don’t use TUIs or the command line in general all that much, but these are two excellent examples of just how beautiful and user-friendly a good text-based user interface can really be. The command line is about a lot more than just archaic, cryptic incantations designed in the 1960s.