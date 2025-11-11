VMS/XDE: an OpenVMS x86 development environment for Linux and Windows/WSL

VMS/XDE is an OpenVMS x86 development environment for Linux and WIndows (via WSL). It provides a familiar user experience for OpenVMS developers working in Linux and Windows yet offers 100% binary and file system compatilibilty with OpenVMS. VMS/XDE includes OpenVMS V9.2-3 user, supervisor and executive mode operating system environments and a set of x86 native compilers and layered products geared towards OpenVMS software development and testing. ↫ VMS/XDE website

VMS/XDE is a beta version, and comes with the usual annoying OpenVMS x86 time bombs, this time exploding on 3 January 2026. If you intend to use the finalised commercial version after the beta period ends, you’ll have to employ the same licenses as regular OpenVMS. It’s a bit of a mess, but that’s the OpenVMS way, sadly – and I don’t blame them, either, as I’m sure they’re hamstrung by a ton of agreements and restrictions imposed upon them by HP.

Regardless, VMS/XDE brings a zero setup OpenVMS environment to the operating system you’re already using, making it easier to develop and cross-compile for the platform. I still have absolutely no clue just how many people OpenVMS is still relevant for, but I absolutely adore the fact VMS Software Inc. is working on this. In a world where so many of its former competitors are being held hostage by corporate indifference, it’s refreshing to see VMS still moving forward.