VMS/XDE: an OpenVMS x86 development environment for Linux and Windows/WSL

VMS/XDE is an OpenVMS x86 development environment for Linux and WIndows (via WSL). It provides a familiar user experience for OpenVMS developers working in Linux and Windows yet offers 100% binary and file system compatilibilty with OpenVMS.
VMS/XDE includes OpenVMS V9.2-3 user, supervisor and executive mode operating system environments and a set of x86 native compilers and layered products geared towards OpenVMS software development and testing.↫ VMS/XDE website
VMS/XDE is a beta version, and comes with the usual annoying OpenVMS x86 time bombs, this time exploding on 3 January 2026. If you intend to use the finalised commercial version after the beta period ends, you’ll have to employ the same licenses as regular OpenVMS. It’s a bit of a mess, but that’s the OpenVMS way, sadly – and I don’t blame them, either, as I’m sure they’re hamstrung by a ton of agreements and restrictions imposed upon them by HP.
Regardless, VMS/XDE brings a zero setup OpenVMS environment to the operating system you’re already using, making it easier to develop and cross-compile for the platform. I still have absolutely no clue just how many people OpenVMS is still relevant for, but I absolutely adore the fact VMS Software Inc. is working on this. In a world where so many of its former competitors are being held hostage by corporate indifference, it’s refreshing to see VMS still moving forward.
I think this is the dilemma of more or less all alternate commercial operating systems.
OS/2 (eComstation), Amiga (what was the current name), QNX, and many others have the same unsolvable problem:
A. Do you offer a free “good enough” version, where you know people will be content with and use forever as “shareware”?
B. Or do you add artificial annoying restrictions so that people are not comfortable enough to use it?
It is a chicken and egg problem, where hardware manufacturers don’t have this issue
(For example Amazon can do FireOS, and people hack it for other systems. Amazon don’t care as it is a vehicle to sell products and services).