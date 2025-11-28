 Home > OS News > Moss: a Linux-compatible kernel written in Rust

Moss: a Linux-compatible kernel written in Rust

Moss is a Unix-like, Linux-compatible kernel written in Rust and Aarch64 assembly.

It features a modern, asynchronous core, a modular architecture abstraction layer, and binary compatibility with Linux userspace applications (currently capable of running most BusyBox commands).

↫ Moss’ GitHub page

I mean, hobby operating systems and kernels written in Rust aren’t exactly the most unique right now, but that doesn’t make them any less interesting for the kinds of people that frequent a site called OSNews. Moss has quite a few things going for it, including support for enough Linux system calls to run most BusyBox commands, complex memory and process management, use of Rust’s async/await model in the kernel, and much more.

  1. 2025-11-29 12:56 pm
    jgfenix

    Now it seems everybody wants to make Linux compatible kernels in Rust. We also have Maestro and Asterinas.

    • 2025-11-29 11:38 pm
      theuserbl

      Thanks to mention for this news the other kernels.
      Seems that the big difference of the new implementations of the Linux-kernel in Rust is the license. Sure, if you beginning by zero, you can think about it, to make something “better”. And so to find a – in your eyes – “better” license.
      Asterinas is licensed under the MPL.
      Maestro is licensed under the AGPL.
      Moss is licensed under the MIT-license
      And Kerla is dual-licensed under MIT-license and APL2 (which is like the license of Rust).
      But currently no one have choosen the GPL (v2), which is the license of the Linux-kernel.

      • 2025-11-29 11:52 pm
        theuserbl

        And it would be helpful, to differ the activity and progress of the four projects. Here the results on GitHub:
        Asterinas: Last commit yesterday. 3,116 commits. First commit: May 17, 2022.
        Maestro: Last commit 2 weeks ago. 3,483 commits. First commit: Dec 22, 2018.
        Moss: Last commit yesterday. 52 commits. First commit: Nov 16, 2025.
        Kerla: Last commit last year. 633 commits. First commit: Feb 27, 2021.

