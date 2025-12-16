QuillOS: Alpine-based Linux distribution optimised for Kobo e-readers

Any computing device will inevitably get a custom operating system – whether based on an existing operating system or something entirely custom – and of course, Kobo e-readers are no exception. QuillOS is an Alpine Linux-based distribution specifically developed for the unique challenges of e-readers, and comes with a custom Qt-based user interface, support for a whole slew of e-book formats, NetSurf as a web browser, encrypted storage, a VNC viewer, and a ton more. Basic hardware capabilities like Wi-Fi and power management are also supported, and it has online update support, too.

The current release is already two years old, sadly, so I’m not sure how active the project is at this point. I wanted to highlight it here since something like this is a great way to liberate your Kobo device if, for some reason, Kobo ever started making their devices worse through updates, or the company shutters its services. You know, something that seems rather relevant today.

Sadly, my own Kobo does not seem to be supported.