Wayback 0.3 released

Wayback, the tool that will allow you to run a legacy X11 desktop environment on top of Wayland, released a new version just before the Christmas. Wayback 0.3 overhauls its custom command line option parser to allow for more X.org options to be supported, and its manual pages have been cleaned up. Other fixes merely include fixing some small typos and similar small changes. Wayback is now also part of Alpine Linux’ stable releases, and has been made available in Fedora 42 and 43.

Wayback remains alpha software and is still under major development – it’s not yet ready for primetime.